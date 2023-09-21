Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:17 a.m.

Marriages

Arthur Tuckey, 34, and Krysteen Tuckey, 41, both of Sherwood.

William Certain, 73, and Christina Ehemann, 59, both of Little Rock.

Michael Lee, 43, and Latonya Hall, 51, both of North Little Rock.

David Donnelly, 76, of Henderson, Nev., and Patricia Bueter, 70, of Little Rock.

Paul Bonney, 29, and Tristan Bland, 29, both of Fayetteville.

Stephen Avery, 70, of LaGrange, Ga., and Melinda Berkelbaugh, 69, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Brian Maxwell, 44, and Marie Watts, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

23-3223. Stephen Lewis v. Lajoyce Lewis.

23-3227. Timothy Harris v. Alice Harris.

23-3229. Christopher Foster v. Shanett Thomas.

23-3231. Brittany Guntharp v. Jacob Guntharp.

23-3233. Melissa Mahoney v. Bryan Mahoney.

23-3234. Lesley Lands v. Samuel Lands.

23-3235. Veronica Valentine-Johnson v. Corey Johnson.

GRANTED

23-666. Saquinn Lee v. Zahniya Lee.

23-832. Tara Hinton v. Odell Hinton.

23-2583. Allen Tucker v. Melita Tucker.

