Former Rogers wrestling coach gets jail time for sex with student

BENTONVILLE -- A former Rogers High School wrestling coach apologized Wednesday for having a sexual relationship with a student before he was sentenced to probation and 57 days in jail.

Colton Looper, 27, of Farmington, apologized to his wife, family, the Rogers community and the school for his actions. He said he's been in therapy and now understands his character flaws.

"I understand it will make me a better husband, father and business owner in the future," he said.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault under an agreement Kimberly Weber, Looper's attorney, negotiated with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Looper, who resigned from the Rogers School District, was arrested Sept. 1, 2022.

McDonald told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green that Looper used his position to engage in sex with the student.

The student, referred to as Jane Doe, was 18 at the time and reported she had a sexual relationship with Looper during the 2021-22 school year.

Doe reported exchanging nude photographs via Snapchat with Looper and having sexual intercourse with him once.

Police interviewed Looper, who admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages with Doe; he also admitted to having sexual intercourse once with the student.

Police asked Looper if he had ever been accused of anything similar, and he said he was accused when he was a coach in Watonga, Okla.

McDonald told the judge Doe was in favor of the plea agreement and never wanted Looper to go to prison.

In addition to being sentenced to jail, Looper was placed on 10 years of state-supervised probation. He'll be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

Looper was listed as a secondary school teacher on a list of contracts for the 2022-23 school year on the Rogers district's website. He was making $55,491, according to the website. It was Looper's third year with the district.