FYI Calendar: Fall Festival is Saturday all around Fort Smith

Sept. 21 (Thursday)

Book Lovers' Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Mexican cuisine, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Art by Jane Garrison Davidian -- Four large paintings depicting Bikes, Blues & BBQ, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21-22, Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. 521-2970 or washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Poet's Corner -- A workshop with Dylan Hopper, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Microsoft Word for Work -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active -- 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Poetluck -- Featuring writer Tim Caldwell, potluck at 6 p.m., speaker at 6:30 p.m., The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" -- The classic 1940s comedy about two sweet old ladies who are also serial killers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21-23 & 27-30, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12-$20. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

Sept. 22 (Friday)

Creative Mornings -- A monthly breakfast series for the creative community, 7 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fundraising Garage Sale -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22-23, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Spaces may still be available. Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Book Sale -- Books and more to benefit Friends of the Bella Vista Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 1 Eccleston Lane in Bella Vista. bvpl.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LEGOS for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass -- Photography Collage with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip -- Neon glow-in-the-dark piggy, 7 p.m., The Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. $35. thegalleryongarrison.com.

Sept. 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- With Papa Rap, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Guerrilla Girls -- Activist Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23-24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith Fall Festival -- With re-enactors at the Fort Smith National Historic Site, trolley rides, an arts & crafts fair, arts & crafts at the Clayton House & more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Most events free. Email cody_faber@nps.gov.

Paperpalooza! -- A Saturday crafting extravaganza for teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- Perler bead dinosaurs, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

She's Us in Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

A Night of One-Acts -- Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 & 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Brick & Mortar, 120 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. $15-$20. Find Theatre Collective on Facebook.

"Great Romantics" -- SoNA season opener, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$61. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Sept. 24 (Sunday)

Artist Demo -- With Makayla Long, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Chocolate Festival Fundraiser -- With clubs, businesses and individuals offering their favorite chocolate samplings, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. $10. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Whose Live Anyway? -- With Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

