Getting it straight

Today at 3:31 a.m.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter on Tuesday encouraged members of the Little Rock Board of Directors to appear before the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's board of commissioners at a meeting later this week and suggested that city board members state that the housing authority ought to avoid making personnel changes at this time. A story in Wednesday's editions incorrectly described Carpenter's statement to directors.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

