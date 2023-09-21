Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter on Tuesday encouraged members of the Little Rock Board of Directors to appear before the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's board of commissioners at a meeting later this week and suggested that city board members state that the housing authority ought to avoid making personnel changes at this time. A story in Wednesday's editions incorrectly described Carpenter's statement to directors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting it straightToday at 3:31 a.m.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT