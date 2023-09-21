Dalton Tagelagi, prime minister of Niue, says the tiny Pacific island nation with a population of 1,700 will sell sponsorships of its territorial waters — at $148 per square kilometer — to cover costs of stopping illegal fishing and plastic waste, and hopes to raise $18 million.

Kais Saied, Tunisia’s president, is drawing heavy criticism for remarking that Storm Daniel, which brought devastating floods to neighboring Libya, has the name of a Hebrew prophet and shows that “the Zionist movement has infiltrated minds and thinking, we’ve fallen into a cognitive coma.”

Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy, says a 742-foot oiler to be built in San Diego will bear the name of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, the first Black woman to formally serve in the U.S. military and someone whose “legacy deserves our nation’s continued recognition.”

Shannon Dion says there’s some relief in knowing that the man suspected of killing her mother and 21 other women didn’t get off easy as Texas prison officials announced that Billy Chemirmir was killed by his cellmate one year after he began serving two life sentences.

Edward Druzolowski says he’d never had a problem with neighbor Brian Ford, but brought along a gun anyway when he went to tell Ford to stop cutting tree limbs on his Florida property — a dispute that ended with Ford dying in front of his 8-year-old son.

Caroline Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Australia, says five women in South Carolina’s Senate set an example for seekers of justice and freedom when they teamed to filibuster a near-total abortion ban and that’s why they’re recipients of this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Vanna White, who has revealed the puzzle letters on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982, will continue her role for two more years after Ryan Secrest replaces retiring host Pat Sajak.

Liz Hood, who coordinates foster puppy curriculum for Michigan nonprofit Paws With A Cause, said five puppies learning to be assistance dogs had their first training session at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, going through a security checkpoint, riding an elevated tram and boarding an airplane.

Cullen Talton, 91, sheriff of Georgia’s Houston County since 1972, who was honored by county commissioners as the longest-serving sheriff in the United States, announced he will not seek reelection next year.