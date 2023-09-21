Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugural funds used to reimburse Arkansas governor’s office for purchase of $19,029.25 podium, records indicate

No taxpayer money spent, her office says after report by Michael R. Wickline, Josh Snyder | Today at 5:10 a.m.
The presidential "Falcon Podium" and matching drink stand are shown on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington in this April 27, 2021 file photo. The Falcon, which is technically a lectern, is distinguished from other lecterns in its slim hourglass shape, designed to let people see more of the background behind the speaker, while still being more formal that conventional travel lecterns. (AP/Evan Vucci)


The Republican Party of Arkansas' Special Project Account 1 reimbursed $19,029.25

Print Headline: GOP pays state $19,029 to cover Sanders’ lectern

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT