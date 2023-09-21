Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson (above) is now calling the defensive plays for the Crimson Tide not defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, according to Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin. Tide Coach Nick Saban denies the claim. (AP/Vasha Hunt)

Not once, but twice this week, Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin implied Alabama Coach Nick Saban has turned over play-calling duties on defense...

Print Headline: Kiffin: Who runs Tide’s D?

