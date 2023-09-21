Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
SEC report

Kiffin: Who runs Tide’s D?

by Bob Holt | Today at 2:11 a.m.
Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson (above) is now calling the defensive plays for the Crimson Tide not defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, according to Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin. Tide Coach Nick Saban denies the claim. (AP/Vasha Hunt)

Not once, but twice this week, Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin implied Alabama Coach Nick Saban has turned over play-calling duties on defense...

Print Headline: Kiffin: Who runs Tide’s D?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT