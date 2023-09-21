King Charles III toasts French hosts in palace





PARIS -- Britain's King Charles III praised France's "wonderful welcome" at a grand dinner held in his honor Wednesday night at the sumptuous Hall of Mirrors of the Palace of Versailles, marking his state visit meant to underline the friendship between both nations.

In a toast mostly pronounced in French, the king said that "once again, France and the French people have shown a warm welcome and profound kindness, for which we are most grateful."

Charles and his Queen Camilla were greeted with great pomp earlier Wednesday in a ceremony at Paris' Arc de Triomphe by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

The trip to France originally was planned for March but had to be postponed because of widespread demonstrations against Macron's pension changes.

"It's up to all of us to reinvigorate our friendship to meet the challenges of the 21st century," Charles said in Versailles.

Macron called the visit "a sign of friendship and trust that we truly appreciate and that deeply touches us."

Women in flowing gowns and men in tuxedos walked down a red carpet rolled out on the cobblestones of Versailles. Some of the guests paused and posed for photographers in a scene reminiscent of the Cannes Film Festival.

Camilla and Brigitte Macron appeared to have coordinated, wearing navy blue evening dresses.

Among those invited were British actor Hugh Grant, writer Ken Follett, Rolling Stones' [singer Mick Jagger, sport figures] including football player Didier Drogba and the head of the Paris Olympics organization committee, Tony Estanguet, as well as many CEOs and senior politicians.

Earlier at the Arc de Triomphe, Macron offered Charles a warm welcome, often putting his hand on his arm and his back. Both smiled as they chatted together.

National anthems were played before a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The jet fighters of the Patrouille de France and Britain's Red Arrows, the acrobatic teams of the two air forces, flew together above the monument, leaving a trail of red, white and blue smoke in the Parisian sky.

Both the royal and the presidential couples appeared to struggle with a strong wind, which tousled Macron's hair and forced Camilla to hold on tightly to her pink, beret-style hat.

Paris city center was under high security for the occasion, with thousands of police officers and surveillance drones being deployed.

Small crowds gathered behind a wide range of barriers on the Champs-Elysees to get a chance to see the royal parade.

Charles and Macron, followed by Brigitte and Camilla in another car, drove to the presidential palace under escort from the horses of the French National Guard, waving at the crowd.

Macron and Charles held a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, where they were expected to discuss their joint commitment to better protect biodiversity and combat global warming.

The agenda was also due to include talks on Russia's war in Ukraine and the migration issue as Italy's southern island of Lampedusa was in recent days overwhelmed by people setting off from Tunisia.

Charles and Macron wrapped up their meeting with a short walk to the nearby U.K. ambassador's residence.

As Parisians gathered along the way, some could be heard calling, "Long live the king."

Samia Krari, a law student, said she waited for Charles because "it's the first time he's coming in France as the king of England so that's something that is fabulous. We want to be there for this special occasion."

While the U.K. royal family long ago ceded political power to elected leaders, members of the royal family remain Britain's preeminent ambassadors as presidents and prime ministers jockey to bask in the glamour and pageantry that follows them wherever they go.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Alexander Turnbull, Oleg Cetinic and Elaine Ganley of The Associated Press.

Britain's King Charles III, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, Wednesday, Sept.20, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)



Britain's King Charles III leaves after a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III walk in the street from the Elysee Palace to the British ambassador to France's residence, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)



Britain's King Charles III, left, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, Wednesday, Sept.20, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)



Britain's King Charles III cheers residents during a walk from the Elysee Palace to the British ambassador to France's residence, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)



French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III leave the Elysee Palace for a walk to the British ambassador to France's residence, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 in Paris. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)



French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, his wife Brigitte Macron, right, Britain's King Charles III, center left, and Queen Camilla arrive for a state dinner, at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, his wife Brigitte Macron, right, Britain's King Charles III, center left, and Queen Camilla arrive for a state dinner, at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



French President Emmanuel Macron kisses Britain's Queen Camilla hand as they arrive for a state dinner, at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. King Charles III of the United Kingdom starts a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp, after the trip was postponed in March amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)







Britain’s King Charles III (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on Wednesday in Paris. King Charles III started a three-day state visit to France meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp. (AP/Yoan Valat)





