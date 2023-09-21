Little Rock city attorney requests financial records from housing authority and affiliated nonprofit

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter made a verbal request for records on behalf of the city pursuant to the state's open-records law during the monthly meeting of the Little Rock public housing authority's board of commissioners on Thursday.

Carpenter asked for financial records dating back to 2019 from the housing authority, which goes by the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, as well as an affiliated nonprofit called the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

However, Carpenter told commissioners that he did not expect the records to be turned over within three working days — the typical timeframe under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for making records available to a requestor when those records are in active use or storage.

The board meeting took place just days before three commissioners on the five-seat panel are scheduled to go before the Little Rock Board of Directors for a public hearing on their possible ouster.

According to letters Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued to the three commissioners last week, the impetus for the Sept. 26 hearings was the housing authority's failure to submit audited financial statements for recent years to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the "substantial financial irregularities" outlined in a Sept. 1 report from HUD's Quality Assurance Division.

The commissioners targeted for possible removal are Chairman H. Lee Lindsey, Leta Anthony and Kerry Wright. They did not resign when Scott requested their resignations last week, mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler has said.