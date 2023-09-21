The world in brief: London officer charged in driver’s death

London officer charged in driver's death

LONDON -- An officer with London's Metropolitan Police force who fatally shot an unarmed Black man has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Chris Kaba, 24, was killed in south London on Sept. 5 last year after police pursued his car and tried to stop it. His vehicle was hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street in the Streatham Hill neighborhood. Police fired one round at Kaba, who was shot through the windshield of the car he was driving.

Rosemary Ainslie, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said that after a thorough review of evidence, a charge of murder was authorized against the police officer, who remains unnamed.

Kaba died after he was struck by a single bullet, she said.

The police officer was suspended after the incident and is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

The case has sparked outcry and criticism of the police force. Kaba's family welcomed Wednesday's development, and said they hoped that any trial can take place without delay.

Kaba was being followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens on the day he died. He was driving an Audi that did not belong to him.

Stiffer hijab penalties advance in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to impose heavier penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf in public and those who support them.

The move came just days after the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police for violating the country's dress code. Her death in custody ignited months of protests in which many called for the overthrow of Iran's theocracy.

The 70-item bill extends punishments to business owners who serve women not wearing the mandatory headscarf, known as hijab, and activists who organize against it. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison if the offense occurs in an organized way.

The bill, which was approved by 152 lawmakers in Iran's 290-seat parliament, requires ratification by the Guardian Council, a clerical body that serves as constitutional watchdog. It would take effect for a preliminary period of three years.

The demonstrations sparked by Amini's death on Sept. 16, 2022, died down early this year after a heavy crackdown on dissent in which more than 500 protesters were killed and over 22,000 detained.

But many women continued to flaunt the rules on wearing hijab, prompting a new campaign to enforce them over the summer. Iran's clerical rulers view the hijab law as a key pillar of the Islamic Republic and blamed the protests on Western nations, without providing evidence.

Japan's prince in Vietnam to build ties

HANOI, Vietnam -- Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday for a five-day visit marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as Tokyo pushes to deepen ties with Southeast Asia and other developing and emerging nations to tackle regional and global challenges.

Akishino, at a news conference last week, stressed the importance of deepening relations between Japan and Vietnam, noting their long history of cultural and economic exchanges dating back to the 16th century.

"Japan and Vietnam have a very close relationship," Akishino said. "I hope we can contribute as part of an effort to promote friendly relations between the two countries." He said it is particularly important for younger people to develop mutual understanding and respect for each other's cultures through exchanges.

During the trip that ends Monday, Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, are visiting Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, where they will see the mausoleum of Vietnam's first president, Ho Chi Minh and join anniversary events, including attending a new opera, before traveling to Hoi An in central Vietnam.

Two tornadoes leave 10 dead in China

BEIJING -- Two tornadoes within hours killed 10 people and seriously injured four others in eastern China, state media said Wednesday.

The first tornado hit parts of Suqian city in Jiangsu province on Tuesday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said. It destroyed 137 homes and damaged crop land and pig farms. Five people died and four were injured.

A second tornado in the evening killed five people in Yancheng city, which is in the same province about 120 miles southeast of Suqian.

Videos posted online of the first tornado showed cars that had been tossed about, including at least one flipped onto its side, and debris swirling in the air above a several story-high building.

CCTV said that power and road service had been restored in the Suqian area.

Tornadoes are rare in China but have caused deaths in Jiangsu in recent years. One person in the province was killed in a tornado last year and four died in 2021. Another tornado killed eight people in the city of Wuhan the same day.



