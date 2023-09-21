LR mail thief gets 20-month term

A Pulaski County man indicted in August 2022 on two counts of possession of stolen mail in connection with a series of mail thefts in the area was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison Wednesday.

Kobe Powell, 24, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty last year to a superseding information charging him with possession of a counterfeit check and possession of stolen mail.

According to court documents, Powell was arrested May 5, 2022, when he attempted to cash a counterfeit check in the amount of $1,650.10 at a Simmons Bank branch on Kavanaugh Boulevard. A month later, on June 5, 2022, he was seen and recorded breaking into a U.S. Postal Service collection box at the Chenal Post Office at 815 Technology Drive in Little Rock. Records said Powell fled from police and a chase ensued that ended when he crashed his car into a tree, fled on foot and was later apprehended by the Arkansas State Police.

According to court records, Powell, 25, and another man, James Miller, 27, also of Little Rock, were arrested July 18, 2022, by U.S. postal inspectors after the two were seen entering a collection box at the Westside Post Office on Huron Lane in Little Rock. When officers attempted to approach them, records said, the two fled in a black Ford Crown Victoria, leading police on a brief chase that ended less than a mile and a half away when they crashed into a residence at 1510 Breckenridge Drive.

The pair were arrested when they emerged from behind a neighboring residence, records said, where police found a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” mechanism to convert the pistol to automatic fire and an extended magazine. Inside the car, the affidavit said, officers found a postal service tub of the type found inside collection boxes and a quantity of stolen mail from other collection boxes.

Miller pleaded guilty to the superseding information before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. on April 6.

Under U.S. sentencing guidelines, Powell’s recommended guideline sentencing range was 21 to 27 months in prison. His attorney, Molly Sullivan with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked Moody to consider a sentence of time served for Powell, noting that he has been held in federal custody since his arrest Aug. 2, 2022.

“Mr. Powell has the opportunity to be successful,” Sullivan argued, saying that he hopes to become a welder and that he had spent time with an uncle in Pennsylvania learning how to weld. She said he also has expressed a desire to earn his GED.

“He wants to be able go back and learn that skill so he doesn’t resort back to being around those people who got him in trouble,” Sullivan said. “He wants to make a better life for himself and not get back into that pattern.” Sullivan said Powell had also expressed an interest in drug treatment, saying that he had never received treatment for his drug use.

“Some of the conduct in this case is attributable to his drug use, particularly cocaine,” she said. “He’s asking the court to recommend that so that he can be successful and get the skills he needs that he’s not gotten previously.” Powell apologized for his conduct, saying that “the decision that brought me here was probably the stupidest I could have chosen to do.” He thanked Sullivan for her efforts on his behalf.

“This has been a rough process,” he said, “one that I’ve never been through before. To anyone in the court who may have been affected by what I did, I want to apologize to them, too, and to my family who’s been here since the beginning, helping me financially and mentally to get through this, I want to apologize to them, too, for dragging them through this process.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris asked Moody to sentence Powell “to a term of imprisonment and not to a sentence of time served,” saying the seriousness of the offense and the related conduct called for prison time.

“This is a serious offense,” she said, “both because of the mail that was stolen, but also because of the chase that ensued after the mail was stolen, both by car and by foot.” Harris said the mail that was stolen represented a “substantial disruption” to the businesses and individuals affected.

Moody, in addition to the 20-month sentence on each count — to be served concurrently — ordered Powell to serve three years on supervised release after he leaves prison. He also ordered Powell to pay $1,650.10 in restitution.

From the bench, Moody said that although he had denied Sullivan’s time served request, it did figure into his sentencing calculation.

Miller is scheduled for a plea hearing before Moody at 11 a.m. today.