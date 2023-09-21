Police beat: Man facing felonies in shooting incident

Man facing felonies in shooting incident

North Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a Jacksonville man who they say fired several shots at a man he was in an argument with, nearly striking four children.

Officers responded to a residence on Healy Street around 8:40 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired and made contact with the resident, who said Anfreney Daniels, 22, pulled a gun and opened fire during an argument, according to an arrest report.

The man told police Daniels was angry with him because they had been arguing in front of Daniels' kids at some point.

It was not clear from the report if Daniels' children were present at the time, but the shots Daniels fired before fleeing left five bullet holes in the wall of a room the resident's four children were in.

Police arrested Daniels, who they say admitted to shooting at the man, at the North Little Rock Justice Center about an hour after police arrived on the scene.

Daniels faces a felony aggravated assault charge and four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report states. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night with no bond amount listed, the jail's online inmate roster showed.