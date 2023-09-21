McCarthy: Budget bill still in view

WASHINGTON -- With no clear strategy, no sure support and not much time left, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy nevertheless vowed Wednesday he would not give up trying to persuade his colleagues to pass a temporary funding bill to prevent a federal government shutdown.

But lawmakers watching and waiting for the beleaguered leader to deliver are looking at other options.

The Republican speaker met behind closed doors with his GOP colleagues for another day of grueling negotiations -- arguing publicly that he still had time to win over hard-line conservatives but privately running out of options to keep the government funded before money runs out before the end of the month.

"It's not September 30 -- the game is not over," McCarthy told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol.

But after a more than two-hour evening meeting he had only inched closer to a resolution.

"We're very close there," McCarthy said. "I feel like I just got a little more movement to go there."

Even if McCarthy is able to accomplish the seemingly impossible and unite his all-but-ungovernable House Republican majority around a conservative spending plan, the victory would be short-lived. The hard-right bill, with steep 8% cuts to many services, would be rejected by the Senate, where Democrats are in control but even Republicans reject the House GOP's severe reductions.

Across the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., opened the chamber trying to push ahead with its own bipartisan spending bills to kick-start the process, but even that ran into trouble from Republicans.

A Senate test vote on a popular bipartisan package of defense and military appropriations bills was turned back after opposition from GOP senators, as some are joining House Republicans in fighting for steeper reductions.

"It's yet another reminder that in both houses, a small group of hard-right Republicans are dead set to grind the gears of government to a halt," Schumer said.

McCarthy has suffered a series of setbacks this week to his plan to advance Republicans' spending plans, testing his grip on power amid calls for his ouster.

In defiance of the speaker, a group of five GOP lawmakers from the right-wing House Freedom Caucus joined with Democrats to prevent consideration Tuesday of a usually popular defense bill. The bill would provide pay raises for the troops and other measures, but Republicans want a broader discussion on spending cuts in non-defense-related budgets.

McCarthy set up a do-over vote for today as he tries for a third time to advance the defense bill after winning over two of the hard-right Republicans who were holding out for a commitment from the speaker on spending cuts elsewhere.

The House floor is essentially at a standstill, with no business related to the looming government shutdown being conducted, as McCarthy tries to regroup. He has warned lawmakers that they will stay in session this weekend to finish the job.

The speaker had hoped to rally Republicans around a stopgap bill, called a continuing resolution, or CR, that would fund the government for the next month as talks continue. The temporary bill would accomplish some of the conservatives' goals -- by slashing many government services 8%, while sparing defense and veterans accounts.

During the lengthy dinnertime meeting in the Capitol basement, McCarthy offered to meet the conservative holdouts partway, vowing he would fight for a lower overall spending level in the subsequent bills.

But that still wasn't enough for some. One key conservative, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, stood up and warned the room that at least seven Republicans would oppose the continuing resolution, according to those familiar with the private meeting. That's enough to deny passage.

Commanding only a slim House majority, McCarthy needs almost every Republican on board to pass any conservative bills over the objections of Democrats.

"It's a tough job, and keeping all of these members appeased is next to impossible," said Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

About McCarthy, he said, "He's doing the best he can, but we have to give him a hand to play."

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door Republican Conference meeting on how to agree on a path to funding the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber after a resolution to debate the defense bill failed 212-214, as five Republicans bucked the party to sink it, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. House Republican leaders have still been unable to pass next year's appropriations bills on the floor due to GOP infighting. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door Republican Conference meeting on how to agree on a path to funding the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

