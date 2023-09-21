



Doris Kearns Goodwin's next book is a work of history that's also close to home. The Pulitzer Prize-winner's "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" is a reflection on her final years with her longtime husband, Richard Goodwin, the former White House speechwriter who died in 2018, and on the singular era they lived through. Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that the book will be released April 16. The publisher is calling it a combination of memoir, history and biography; Goodwin was inspired in part by the couple's looking through hundreds of boxes of letters, diaries and other papers. Richard Goodwin was a key aide to President John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson who helped coin the phrase "The Great Society." Doris Kearns was a White House Fellow who later helped Johnson work on his memoir, "The Vantage Point." She went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for "No Ordinary Time: Franklin & Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II" and write the bestselling "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln," among other books. "America has been at odds with itself before. I've been drawn to such turbulent times -- the Civil War, the Industrial Revolution, World War II," Goodwin said in a statement. "This is the story of one of those times, of my husband and myself, and our generation shaped by the cataclysms of the 1960s. We see what historic opportunities were seized, what chances were lost, what light those years cast upon our own fractured time. 'The end of our country has loomed many times before,' my husband often reminded me, 'America is not as fragile as it seems.'"

The trauma Migos rapper Quavo suffered after witnessing his nephew Takeoff being gunned down last year is a disturbing sight he doesn't want anyone else to experience. Through his pain, Quavo found his purpose as a vocal advocate against gun violence. He's expected to meet privately with some powerful political figures then speak on a panel discussion about combating the issue during the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in Washington that started Wednesday. The Grammy-nominated rapper said Takeoff's untimely death in 2022 ultimately convinced him to speak up. "I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times," said Quavo, who also honored his nephew with their Migos bandmate Offset during the BET Awards earlier this summer. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who was shot outside a Houston bowling alley after a disagreement over a lucrative dice game led to gunfire. Takeoff's death was the latest in a string of fatal shootings in recent years that involved hip-hop stars such as Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, PnB Rock and Young Dolph.





