NFL Week 3 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings The Chargers have had trouble containing receivers through their first two games, and now they must face the NFLs best wideout, Justin Jefferson. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Sept. 24 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox|

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

Spread: Chargers +0.5 (-110) | Vikings -0.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LAC (-110) | MIN (-110)

Total: 54.5 Over (-110) | Under (-118) Los Angeles and Minnesota both ended playoff droughts last season with designs on returning in 2023. Thats looking unlikely for both teams after 0–2 starts and it will be nearly impossible for whichever one leaves Week 3 winless. According to ESPN, 99 teams have started 0–3 since 2002 and only the 2018 Texans made the postseason. The Chargers lost to the Titans, 27–24, in overtime Sunday without Austin Ekeler (ankle), who could potentially miss this game as well. Los Angeles offense has been one of the better units in the NFL but its defense has been one of the worst. Only the Giants and Bears have allowed more points so far and no team has surrendered more yards. Justin Herbert is 0–1 against the Vikings in his career. That lone meeting, which happened in 2021 at SoFi Stadium, ended in a 27–20 Chargers loss. Minnesotas story is somewhat similar to L.A.s, just not as drastic. The offense hasnt been nearly as good and its defense hasnt been as bad as that of its Week 3 opponent. Despite four lost fumbles, the Vikings hung around with the Eagles last week in a 34–28 defeat. Kirk Cousins ranks second in passing yards and Justin Jefferson leads all players in receiving yards, but the running game is the worst in the league. Theres ample talent on both offenses despite injuries to Ekeler and two of Minnesotas starting offensive linemen (Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Bradbury). Thats why this over/under is the highest of the young season in a must-win game for both teams. Verderames pick: Vikings PK, Over 54.5 (Minnesota 32, Los Angeles 28)

Manzanos pick: Vikings PK, Over 54.5 (Minnesota 30, Chargers 28)

Woods pick: Chargers PK, Over 54.5 (Los Angeles 34, Minnesota 31)

2. Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Rookie running back Bijan Robinson has been a solid weapon for the Falcons. John David Mercer/USA Today Sports Game info: Sunday, Sept. 24 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Spread: Falcons +3.5 (-118) | Lions -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: ATL (+145) | DET (-175)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Detroit came back to Earth last week after its season-opening upset of Kansas City. The same Lions defense that kept the reigning Super Bowl champs in check Week 1 let the Seahawks run rampant in a 37–31 overtime loss. Atlanta, on the other hand, is 2–0 for the first time since 2017. The Falcons scored 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points to get past the visiting Packers, 25–24, and now theyll take their run-heavy attack on the road to the Motor City. These two NFC playoff hopefuls work in very different ways on offense. Detroit passes for the fourth-most yards per game and Atlanta runs for the fourth-most. The Lions may have to lean on Jared Goffs arm even more if leading rusher David Montgomery (thigh) isnt available. But Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe), the teams top receiver, could also miss Sundays game. Coach Dan Campbell is also dealing with injuries on the offensive line to Taylor Decker (ankle) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) and on defense as James Houston (fibula) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pec) both landed on injured reserve. The Falcons injury report is much cleaner: They could get Jeff Okudah (foot), a first-round pick by Detroit in 2020, back this week. The Lions defense has held up well against the run so far but its been punished through the air. It wont have to worry about that against Atlanta, which runs on over 55% of its plays with rookie Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier leading the charge. This game will be decided in the trenches, just the way Arthur Smith and Campbell like it. Verderames pick: Lions -3.5, Over 46.5 (Detroit 26, Atlanta 21)

Manzanos pick: Lions -3.5, Over 46.5 (Detroit 27, Falcons 20)

Woods pick: Falcons +3.5, Over 46.5 (Detroit 24, Atlanta 23)

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals The last time Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow met on the field was Super Bowl LVI. It remains to be seen if Burrow will be healthy enough to play in this rematch. Chris O'Meara/AP Game info: Monday, Sept. 25 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Spread: Rams +2.5 (-110) | Bengals -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: LAR (+120) | CIN (-141)

Total: 43.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Get ready for a Super Bowl LVI rematch in prime time. Just dont count on seeing the MVP of the Big Game, Cooper Kupp (hamstring), and Burrow (calf) could be out as well. The uncertain status of Cincinnatis quarterback has seen this line drop from the Bengals favored by a touchdown to tighter than a field goal. Cincinnati, which fell to 0–2 last week with both losses to division opponents, can hardly afford to be without Burrow this week. But the fact of the matter is hes not playing up to his usual level as he works his way back from injury. Burrow looked more like himself in a 27–24 loss to Baltimore but the comeback effort came up short. Jake Browning, who has attempted one pass in his NFL career, is Burrows backup and would start Monday if the franchise quarterback cant go. Even without Kupp, Los Angeles offense has been one of the NFLs best. Matthew Stafford threw for over 300 yards in an upset win over Seattle in Week 1 and hit that mark again in a 30–23 loss to San Francisco. Fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua has had a record-setting start to his career and Tutu Atwell and Kyren Williams have emerged as offensive weapons as well. Keep an eye on Burrows status as kickoff approaches. Browning will have star receivers JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal if hes asked to make his first start, but hell also have to deal with Aaron Donald — just ask Geno Smith how that feels. Verderames pick: Rams +2.5, Over 43.5 (Los Angeles 27, Cincinnati 19)

Manzanos pick: Rams +2.5, Over 43.5 (Los Angeles 24, Cincinnati 23)

Woods pick: Rams +2.5, Under 43.5 (Los Angeles 23, Cincinnati 20)

4. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can Baker Mayfield take advantage of a banged-up Eagles secondary? Vincent Carchietta/USA Today network Game info: Monday, Sept. 25 | 7:15 p.m. ET | ABC

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-118) | Buccaneers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: PHI (-213) | TB (+175)

Total: 45.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Philadelphias 2–0 start has been considered underwhelming while Tampa Bays has been quite impressive. That difference in perception is more a result of the preseason expectations for each team than anything else. They share a common opponent in Minnesota, which the Eagles beat 34–28 last Thursday and the Buccaneers upset 20–17 in the season opener. The last time these teams met was two seasons ago in the playoffs, prior to Jalen Hurtss breakout year. Tampa Bay, led by Tom Brady, rolled to a 31–15 win while Philadelphia was left asking if Hurts was the answer under center. Brady has since retired, replaced by Baker Mayfield, while Hurts earned a hefty contract. The Bucs are now the plucky underdogs and the Birds are the reigning NFC champs. This is a meeting of the two top rushing defenses in the NFL. Tampa Bay just bottled up the Bears on the ground, but this unit will be hard-pressed to slow down a Philly ground game that gained over 250 yards last week. The pressure will be on Mayfield and Mike Evans to exploit a depleted Eagles secondary thats allowed the second-most passing yards in the league. Avonte Maddox (pec) landed on injured reserve this week and James Bradberry (concussion) and Reed Blankenship (ribs) are both questionable after missing the Minnesota game. The mini-bye could allow Philadelphia to get healthy on defense and hand Tampa Bay its first loss. Its worth noting the Eagles were favored by as much as a touchdown just last week, so this line has moved a bit. Verderames pick: Eagles -4.5, Under 45.5 (Philadelphia 24, Tampa Bay 16)

Manzanos pick: Buccaneers +4.5, Under 45.5 (Philadelphia 23, Tampa Bay 20)

Woods pick: Eagles -4.5, Under 45.5 (Philadelphia 26, Tampa Bay 17)