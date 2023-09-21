FOOTBALL

Bears' coordinator resigns

The Chicago Bears' season took an unexpected turn Wednesday when defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned for what he said were personal reasons. "I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family," he said in a statement. "I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history." Williams' resignation was part of a wild day at Halas Hall, with quarterback Justin Fields indicating he is being given too much information by the coaching staff and thinking too much as a result rather than trusting his instincts. Fields said later in the locker room that his quotes were taken out of context and that he is not blaming the coaches. Williams' departure comes just two games into his second season with the Bears. He missed last week's loss at Tampa Bay after working the opener against Green Bay. Chicago-based attorney Andrew M. Stroth insisted Williams resigned for health and family reasons. He told The Associated Press neither Williams nor his family are facing any legal issues.

Saints' safety suspended

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended without pay for three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league said Wednesday. The suspension starts with Sunday's game at Green Bay and ends following New Orleans' Week 5 game at New England on Oct. 8. Maye's punishment stems from his 2021 arrest in Florida on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after his involvement in a car crash in Fort Lauderdale. He was a member of the New York Jets at the time and signed with the Saints as a free agent during the 2022 offseason. Maye last month agreed to a no-contest plea and six months' probation.

BASEBALL

Brewers' pitcher suspended

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejia was suspended 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after his second positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The 27-year-old tested positive for Stanozolol and became the first player suspended under the major league drug agreement since San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games on Aug. 12 last year. Mejia was suspended 80 games on May 17, 2022, after his first positive test for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone. Mejia went 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in nine appearances this season, striking out 13 and walking three in 11 1/3 innings.

Orioles put infielder on IL

The Baltimore Orioles placed first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left shoulder Wednesday. The Orioles had hoped to avoid putting Mountcastle on the IL, but Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle tried to swing before Wednesday's series finale at Houston and it "didn't go as well as we were hoping." Mountcastle has missed the last six games with the injury. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Mountcastle is hitting .269 with 18 home runs and 67 RBI for the AL East leaders.

Foot issue sidelines Correa

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Rookie third baseman Royce Lewis was also scheduled for more testing, including an MRI today after the team returns home, on the left hamstring that tightened up on him Tuesday. Correa has been battling his injury since May and aggravated it in the first inning on Monday. The decision to place him on the IL, retroactive to Tuesday, came after an MRI, according to bench coach and interim manager Jayce Tingler.