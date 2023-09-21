100 years ago

Sept. 21, 1923

EL DORADO -- An important deal in utility service companies was closed here today when the Central States Gas and Electric Company of St. Louis took over the properties of the El Dorado Gas Company. ... This is the fourth gas company in Arkansas to be taken over by the Central States. The first improvement of the new gas company, which is to retain its former title, in this city will be the construction of a 20-inch pipe line from Monroe, La., which eventually be extended to Little Rock.

50 years ago

Sept. 21, 1973

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock enlarged its campus by two-thirds Thursday, seizing what surely was once one of the major physical expansion opportunities left among growing urban universities. The new land, 56 acres adjacent to the existing campus, was acquired from the Methodist Children's Home for $1.5 million.

25 years ago

Sept. 21, 1998

Contractors will close the Main Street Bridge for one week beginning Thursday to complete the rebuilt downtown bridge ramp on the Arkansas River's south side. The bridge will reopen Oct. 1 as a four-lane divided road again, said construction project manager Robert East of East-Harding Inc., of Little Rock. The northbound leg of the bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock was converted in January to single lanes north and south across the river so workers could remove and rebuild the former two-lane southbound ramp into Little Rock. The new bridge leg into Little Rock will empty onto Scott Street at Markham Street, instead of onto Main Street as before.

10 years ago

Sept. 21, 2013

FORT SMITH --The proposed U.S. Marshals Museum is being moved to a new, larger site along the Arkansas River to allow for more parking and a Trail of Tears memorial, according to the museum's executive director. Jim Dunn said the museum's board of directors voted unanimously earlier this month to move the museum from the first proposed site just north of Fort Smith's Harry E. Kelley Park. Project engineer Pat Mickle said the new site is about six blocks north of the first one, and will be 16 acres instead of 7.5 acres. The entrance will align with North H Street instead of North B Street, which Mickle said will facilitate the movement of visitor traffic. The land for the first proposed site was donated by the Westphal family of Fort Smith. Dunn said the family also owns the land for the new proposed site and has donated that land, as well. He said the larger site will allow room for the Trail of Tears memorial, 200 parking spaces and room to expand. Dunn said the museum and the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes agreed in October to locate a Trail of Tears memorial on the museum grounds.