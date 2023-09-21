Petition denied in Benton shooting

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals denied without comment this week a petition to rehear the case of a Benton teen shot and killed by a Benton police officer in 2016, following an en banc hearing by all 11 judges in the circuit.

Last summer, a three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit struck down a ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller dismissing a lawsuit brought by Piper Partridge of Benton in the death of 17-year-old Keagan Schweikle, which marked the second such ruling in the long-running wrongful death lawsuit.

On Oct. 16, 2016, the complaint — filed July 17, 2017 — said, Schweikle was shot and killed by then-Benton patrol officer Kyle Ellison, who fired three times at the suicidal teen’s chest as he was lowering a pistol he was holding to his own head.

Named as defendants in the case are the city of Benton, Ellison — who is now an Arkansas State Police trooper — then Police Chief Kirk Lane, and 20 unidentified employees of the city of Benton named as John Does in the case.

The plaintiffs are Partridge, who is Schweikle’s mother, and his father, Dominic Schweikle.

In his 2018 order, Miller said that after Ellison ordered Schweikle to drop the gun and the boy moved it away from his head, the intention behind his actions was ambiguous, leaving the officer little choice but to shoot. Miller noted, “Keagan could have quickly pointed the gun at Ellison and opened fire almost instantaneously. … Ellison had a right to protect himself.” While lethal force may not be used when a suspect poses no immediate threat to an officer or others, “it was objectively reasonable for Ellison to use deadly force given the totality of the circumstances,” Miller said in his 2018 ruling.

In July 2019, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit reversed Miller’s decision, saying he had ruled too early in the process — before either side had begun the discovery process — and remanded the case back to Miller.

On Aug. 30, 2021, Miller — in response to a motion for summary judgment filed by the defendants — ruled that the defendants were shielded by qualified immunity and dismissed the case again. Qualified immunity protects government officials from lawsuits alleging violations of a plaintiff’s rights unless it can be shown that a clearly established statutory or constitutional right was violated.

Last January, Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos, representing Partridge, argued before the 8th Circuit panel that Miller should have ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on contested factual issues, one of which he said included the direction Schweikle’s gun was pointed. He said Ellison’s statement that Schweikle began to turn the gun toward the officers was in dispute.

On June 12, the 8th Circuit panel once again ruled in Partridge’s favor and remanded the case back to Miller, saying in the order, “the judgment of the district court in this cause is reversed and the cause is remanded to the district court for proceedings consistent with the opinion of this court.” On July 10 in response to that ruling, the defendants, represented by Municipal League Litigation Counsel Jenna Adams, filed a petition for an en banc hearing before the full 8th Circuit as well as a rehearing by the three-judge panel. On Monday, in a brief, two-sentence order, the 8th Circuit denied both requests without comment other than to note that Circuit Judges James B. Loken of Minneapolis, and Bobby Shepherd of El Dorado had dissented from the majority and would have granted the en banc hearing.

Circuit Judges Lavenski Smith of Little Rock; Steven Colloton of Des Moines, Iowa; Raymond Gruender of St. Louis; Duane Benton of Kansas City, Mo.; Jane Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Ralph Erickson of Fargo, N.D.; Steven Grasz of Omaha, Neb.; David Stras of Minneapolis; and Jonathan Kobes of Sioux Falls, S.D., declined to grant the defendants a rehearing.

According to documents filed in federal court, Partridge had picked Schweikle up from school at about 10 a.m. because he had been suspended for having prescription cough medicine. Active in the student body, Schweikle also battled depression, according to the complaint, and on the way home began crying and making suicidal statements. The complaint said that Partridge planned to immediately take her son to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, but had stopped at home to get her purse and insurance card when Schweikle retrieved a handgun and began walking down the street to a trail in the woods, where he sat down on a bench crying and raised the gun to his head.

According to court documents, when Partridge could not convince her son to walk back to her from the bench, she called police for help, and a short time later, several officers arrived at the scene, followed by Ellison, who had arrived with his police dog and who confronted Schweikle from about 15 yards away.

According to court records, at that point Schweikle again raised the pistol to his head and Ellison shouted at him to drop the gun.

In his written statement, Ellison said Schweikle then pointed the gun in his direction, prompting him to shoot three times out of fear for his life.

“I stopped firing after the third round when the subject dropped the gun and fell to the ground,” Ellison wrote.

According to court records, in an Oct. 27, 2016, interview, when asked how much time had elapsed between the time he ordered Schweikle to drop his weapon and the time he opened fire, Ellison replied, “I don’t know. Milliseconds.” Geragos said that with the 8th Circuit’s denial, only two options remain for the defendants: petition the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case or go to trial.

“They’ll probably petition for [a writ of certiorari] at the Supreme Court,” Geragos said Wednesday. “They’ve shown no willingness to go to trial. I don’t think they think they’ve got a very good case. I don’t think anybody who’s heard this case, with a few notable exceptions, thinks this is anything other than gross negligence and a tragedy.” Reached by phone Wednesday, Adams said she was not at liberty to discuss the case but said a decision will be made in coming days as to how to move forward. She did confirm that the defendants may petition the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the matter or may instead take the case to trial.

“At this time we’re just weighing our options,” Adams said.