Rev. Hezekiah Stewart Jr., longtime community activist and founder of Watershed agency, dies at 80

Rev. Hezekiah D. Stewart Jr., the founder of the Watershed Human Community Development Agency in Little Rock, has died, the organization confirmed Thursday. He was 80.

Born on Oct. 14, 1942, in North Charleston, S.C., Stewart founded the group in 1978 with the Mount Nebo African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Watershed is a food pantry with a mission statement of "feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, housing the homeless, cheering the fallen, providing jobs for the jobless, administering to those in crisis and encouraging economic development and self-sufficiency."

Though founded in 1978, the organization has been located at the former Gillam Elementary School on Springer Boulevard since 1983.

In early 2022, Stewart was given the Humanitarian Award during the Queen’s Gala Benefit Concert & Banquet held at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

In 2021, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. proclaimed Thursday, Oct. 14 as Rev. Hezekiah David Stewart Day in honor of Stewart’s 79th birthday.

“Growing up in Little Rock, one knows the impact of The Watershed, ‘the world’s first social hospital’, and its leadership under Rev. Hezekiah Stewart,” Scott wrote in a tweet about the proclamation.

Scott released the following statement on Stewart's passing.

"Rev. Stewart positively impacted the lives of countless thousands through his servant leadership and commitment to Christ’s call to love your neighbor as yourself," Scott said. "Under his guidance, The Watershed has done immeasurable good here in Little Rock and across our region for more than 45 years. He was a pillar of this community and an example to all of us.

"My condolences and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

When asked by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 1994 what he eventually wanted his tombstone to read, Stewart's response was simple: "He cared."