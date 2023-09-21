Senate forces vote to confirm Brown as Joint Chiefs chair

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gen. CQ Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, putting him in place to succeed Gen. Mark Milley when he retires at the end of the month.

Brown's confirmation on an 83-11 vote, months after President Joe Biden nominated him for the post, comes as Democrats try to maneuver around holds placed on hundreds of nominations by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over the Pentagon's abortion policy. The Senate is also expected to confirm Gen. Randy George to be Army chief of staff and Gen. Eric Smith as commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps today.

Tuberville has been blocking the Senate from the routine process of approving military nominations in groups, frustrating Democrats who had said they would not go through the time-consuming process of bringing up individual nominations for a vote. More than 300 nominees are still stalled amid Tuberville's blockade, and confirming them one-by-one would take months.

But Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., reversed course on Wednesday and moved to force votes on Brown, George and Smith.

"Senator Tuberville is forcing us to face his obstruction head on," Schumer said. "I want to make clear to my Republican colleagues -- this cannot continue."

Although Tuberville said he welcomed their quick approvals, he added he would not relent in his push to do away with the abortion access policy. He was among 11 GOP senators who voted against Brown's nomination, despite having indicated to reporters in recent months that he would support it.

"They finally figured out I wasn't going to give in. I'm still not," Tuberville told reporters Wednesday. "They've got to do the right thing and move the policy back."

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that Brown's confirmation, along with expected votes on Smith and George, is positive news. But "we should have never been in this position," he said.

"While good for these three officers, it doesn't fix the problem or provide a path forward for the 316 other general and flag officers that are held up by this ridiculous hold," Kirby told reporters.

Brown, a career fighter pilot, was the Air Force's first Black commander of the Pacific Air Forces and most recently its first Black chief of staff, making him the first African American to lead any of the military branches. His confirmation will also mark the first time the Pentagon's top two posts were held by African Americans, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as the top civilian leader.

Brown, 60, replaces Milley, who is retiring after four decades in military service.

Tuberville said on Wednesday that he will continue to hold up the other nominations unless the Pentagon ends its policy of paying for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. The Biden administration instituted the policy after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

"Let's do one at a time or change the policy back," Tuberville said after Schumer put the three nominations up for a vote. "Let's vote on it."

In an effort to force Tuberville's hand, Democrats had said they would not bring up the most senior nominees while the others were still stalled. "There's an old saying in the military, leave no one behind," Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed said in July.

But in a frustrated speech on the Senate floor, Schumer said Wednesday he was left with no other choice.

"Senator Tuberville is using them as pawns," Schumer said of the nominees.

"The Senate will overwhelmingly vote to confirm them, and these three honorable men will finally be able to assume their positions," Schumer said. "And the abortion policy that Sen. Tuberville abhors will remain in place. Sen. Tuberville will have accomplished nothing."

The votes come as a host of military officers have spoken out about the damage of the delays for service members. While Tuberville's holds are focused on all general and flag officers, they carry career impacts on the military's younger rising officers. Until each general or admiral is confirmed, it blocks an opportunity for a more junior officer to rise.

That affects pay, retirement, lifestyle and future assignments -- and in some fields where the private sector will pay more, it becomes harder to persuade those highly trained young leaders to stay.

The blockade has frustrated members on both sides of the aisle, and it is still unclear how the larger standoff will be resolved. Schumer did not say whether he will put additional nominations on the floor.

The monthslong holds have devolved into a convoluted procedural back and forth in recent days.

Tuberville claimed victory after Schumer's move, even though the Pentagon policy remains unchanged.

"We called them out, and they blinked," he told reporters of Schumer.

Before Tuberville's protest, the Senate regularly approved senior military promotions in large blocks without controversy, a practice established to save precious floor hours. Although Schumer has had the power to force votes on each individual promotion, he has resisted because doing so for the hundreds that are pending would have consumed the Senate's attention for weeks. He also feared it might encourage other senators to employ similar tactics to protest federal policies in the future.

Schumer changed his mind Wednesday after Tuberville threatened to go around his own blockade and demand that the Senate hold a vote on the nomination of Smith, the first of the three newly confirmed chiefs to have appeared for a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. That would have allowed Tuberville to blunt accusations that he has put national security at risk by leaving the top ranks of the military without permanent, fully empowered leaders.

Schumer ridiculed Tuberville's latest gambit on the floor Wednesday, accusing the Alabama senator of being underhanded and "essentially trying to make himself the gatekeeper of which officers are promoted and who sits and waits."

"He's desperate to shift the responsibility onto others," Schumer said. "The blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the senior senator from Alabama."

Tuberville accused Schumer in turn of having mismanaged the situation and of underestimating his resolve.

"This hold is not affecting readiness," Tuberville said. "If Democrats want to complain, they should look in the mirror. I don't control the floor; the Democrats do."

It was not immediately clear whether Schumer would attempt to continue holding such votes on pending high-profile military promotions. The Armed Services Committee is expected to recommend Adm. Lisa Franchetti to the full Senate for confirmation as the next chief of naval operations soon, and in the coming weeks, the panel is expected to consider the nomination of Gen. David Allvin to serve as the Air Force's new chief of staff.

Kirby noted that doing so for every pending promotion could take as much as 700 hours, adding, "That's not only unrealistic; it's dangerous for our national security."

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Tara Copp and Colleen Long of The Associated Press and by Karoun Demirjian and Kayla Guo of The New York Times.