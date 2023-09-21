Sexual harassment alleged in complaint that led Bryant City Council to ask mayor to resign

The complaint that led the Bryant City Council to request that the mayor resign accused him sexually harassing a woman while she worked for the city as a systems administrator in the Information Technology Department, according to documents obtained Wednesday by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The employee, whose name was redacted from the documents, accused Mayor Allen Scott, who submitted a resignation letter to the City Council on Tuesday, of inappropriately touching her, propositioning her, sending her "graphic and vulgar" text messages and trying to force her to grab his genitals, the records show.

The complaint was filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Aug. 18 and emailed to the city Sept. 7. Confronted by the city's human-resources director the next day, Scott admitted to many of the allegations, calling himself an "idiot," according to the documents.

The records were released to the Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday in response to a state Freedom of Information Act request.

During a meeting Monday, council members went into executive session for more than an hour and afterward voted unanimously to recommend to Scott that he resign. They also issued a unanimous no-confidence vote and agreed to have the mayor's duties turned over to one of the council members. Additionally, Scott was ordered to turn over all city property, including his laptop and cellphone.

Scott agreed to resign the next day.

The city confirmed Tuesday that the EEOC complaint was the basis for the council's actions.

Efforts to contact Scott on Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.

The employee who filed the complaint was hired in February 2020 and was fired June 1 of this year. In her complaint, she alleged that Scott had "slapped" her backside while she walked down the hall.

She also accused Scott of "grabbing my hand and trying to force me to touch his genitals, sending me graphic and vulgar text messages, commenting on my physical appearance, and telling me he wanted to engage in sexual acts with me."

She described the harassment as "severe, ongoing and pervasive," adding that her workplace became "hostile" as a result.

"I experienced anxiety and depression as a result of the ongoing harassment, and had to attend therapy to cope with the emotional trauma I suffered," she wrote. "I was afraid for my position because he told me he was the mayor and could do whatever he wanted."

The retaliation against her began specifically in January when she was required to take a test to receive a certification, even though such a certification was not required when she started working for the city, she stated.

Due to a disability that made preparing for and taking tests "more difficult" for her, she was granted an extension, but still failed to pass the test. She was fired June 1 on the basis of not attaining the certification, according to documents.

Her letter of termination was signed by Scott. The employee also signed the letter and included a handwritten note stating, "The job was never a good fit for me."

Records also show the employee was given verbal and written reprimands during the course of her employment for failure to complete tasks as well as for her failure to attain the certification.

"The reasons for my termination were pretextual," she stated in her complaint. "I was actually terminated as a result of the ongoing sexual harassment from my employer, and in retaliation for making reports about this harassment."

The human resources director, whose name was redacted in the documents released to the Democrat-Gazette, and City Attorney Ashley Clancy met with Scott on Sept. 8, the day after receiving the EEOC complaint.

During their meeting with Scott, he said he had known the former employee for years and they had begun sending "pics" to one another after they were divorced from their spouses.

He admitted that he continued to exchange messages with her after she was hired to work for the city in February 2020.

"At this point, he got angry and said, 'because I'm an f****** idiot. I'm a f****** idiot.'"

During the same interview with Clancy and the HR director, Scott admitted to touching the former employee "inappropriately," including "touching her butt in the hallway," according to documents.

When asked whether any of his texts to the former employee were sexual in nature, he said, "absolutely," records stated.

Scott also said the former employee would come to him whenever she had a headache and asked him to rub her shoulders, according to documents. Scott alleged that she never told him to stop, nor did she appear uncomfortable.

Clancy, in a letter addressed to "respondent," stated the following, with the names redacted in the copy that was provided to the Democrat-Gazette:

"[Redacted] also alleges sexual harassment and retaliation against Mayor [redacted]. In preparing for this response, it was discovered that there was a consensual relationship between [redacted] and [redacted] that was sexual in nature."

The letter, referred to as a "Position Statement," did not include a date.

The documents also revealed that the former employee accused her direct supervisor, the city's IT director, of sexually harassing her. His name also was redacted.

The former employee accused her supervisor of inviting her to participate in "outside activities" such as going on bike rides and attending happy hour together. She also accused him of telling her, "If we are going to date then you are going to have to quit your job."

The HR director and Clancy met with the supervisor the same day they spoke to Scott and he said he did ask her to join him on bike rides and happy hours, but only because they were activities that they "both enjoyed doing," records show. He also said the comment he made about her quitting her job before they could date was "taken out of context" and that he was just making a remark about the two of them being on the "same dating sites." He insisted that he never was asking her to date him, according to documents.

The records did not disclose whether the IT director was fired or otherwise disciplined for his comments.

In his letter, Scott stated that his resignation would take effect Sept. 30. His day-to-day duties were assumed by Ward 3 City Council member Jason Brown after Monday's City Council meeting.

A city news release on Tuesday said the city was "working closely" with the City Council to appoint an interim mayor "in the near future."

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.