Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Melburn Church, 84, 285 W. Terrace Court in Sparta, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Church was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Elias Hernandez, 22, of 1611 S.W. D St. in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Hernandez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Springdale

Cody Smith, 36, of 1205 N. Henryetta St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Smith was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Clayton Cochran, 42, of 1681 W. Arrowhead St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Cochran was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Robert Taylor, 25, of 17883 Rocky Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Taylor was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Darrell Benish, 39, of 565 N. Railroad St. in Winslow, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Benish was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.