BASEBALL

Game 2 tonight for Travelers

After coming away with a 3-1 Game 1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night, the Arkansas Travelers return to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock tonight to host Game 2 of the Texas League North Division Series.

Tyler Locklear, one of the top prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system, had a huge night for the Travelers in the win.

Locklear went 3 for 4 at the plate, hitting a home run and double, while scoring two runs. Jorge Benitez picked up the win for Arkansas and Prelander Berroa earned the save. Robert Perez Jr. also homered for the Travelers.

Arkansas will look to close out the series with a win tonight. Blas Castano will start for the Travelers, while Springfield is expected to start Brandon Komar in the must-win game for the Cardinals.

If the Cardinals defeat the Travelers tonight, a decisive Game 3 will be played Friday night back at Dickey-Stephens Park. If Arkansas wins tonight, it will advance to the Texas League Championship Series that will begin Sunday afternoon against San Antonio or Amarillo. The Travs have not reached the championship series since 2013.

Tickets are available for as little as $5 and can be purchased through the Travelers website or at the gate. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

CYCLING

Big Dam Bridge 100 set for Sunday

Cyclists from throughout Arkansas, 30 states and five countries are expected to be in Little Rock on Saturday for the Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour of Central Arkansas. Crossing North America’s longest bridge built specifically for cyclists, runners and walkers, the event is expected to draw 3,000 riders.

The event offers rides from 10 to 100 miles. The 100-mile tour includes Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Pulaski and Perry counties. The start line is at Riverfront Drive and Willow in North Little Rock, with riders starting to enter the corrals as early as 6 am. The finish line Finale Fest will feature food, drink and entertainment for participants and spectators at Riverfront Park.

Proceeds benefit the Big Dam Bridge Foundation, which promotes the use, support and preservation of the Big Dam Bridge for the advancement of health, fitness, cultural and recreational activities in Central Arkansas. On-site registration and packet pick-up will be at the Statehouse Convention Center on Friday from 11 am-9 pm. For more information, go to bigdambridge100.com.

Saturday road and bridge closings for the event: Big Dam Bridge — Access restricted to participants, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Two Rivers Bridge — Access restricted to participants, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. River Mountain Road — Restricted access from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock — Closed from 4 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. LaHarpe Boulevard — Westbound between Markham and Cantrell will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.