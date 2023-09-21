Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s schedule

Today at 2:25 a.m.

Today’s games

5A-South

Hot Springs at Little Rock Parkview*

Camden Fairview at Hot Springs Lakeside

Friday’s games

7A-Central

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at Jonesboro

Little Rock Central at North Little Rock

Little Rock Southwest at Conway

7A-West

Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Bentonville West

Rogers at Fort Smith Southside

Springdale at Rogers Heritage

6A-East

Benton at El Dorado

Greene County Tech at Marion

Jacksonville at Sheridan

Searcy at Little Rock Catholic

West Memphis at Sylvan Hills

6A-West

Greenwood at Van Buren

Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs

Pulaski Academy at Little Rock Christian

Russellville at Mountain Home

5A-Central

Beebe at Morrilton

Maumelle at Pine Bluff

Watson Chapel at Joe T. Robinson

White Hall at Mills

5A-East

Batesville at Nettleton

Brookland at Wynne

Southside Batesville at Forrest City

Valley View at Paragould

5A-South

De Queen at Hope

Magnolia at Texarkana

5A-West

Alma at Clarksville

Harrison at Farmington

Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove

Shiloh Christian at Dardanelle

4A-1

Elkins at Gravette

Gentry at Huntsville

Lincoln at Green Forest

Ozark at Berryville

4A-2

Cave City at Heber Springs

Harding Academy at Stuttgart

Lonoke at Riverview

4A-3

Gosnell at Highland

Harrisburg at Blytheville

Jonesboro Westside at Trumann

Pocahontas at Rivercrest

4A-4

Bauxite at Dover

Benton Harmony Grove at Clinton

Little Rock Hall at Central Arkansas Christian

Mayflower at Pottsville

4A-7

Ashdown at Waldron

Nashville at Arkadelphia

4A-8

DeWitt at Star City

Dumas at Hamburg

Helena-West Helena at Monticello

McGehee at Warren

3A-1

Cedarville at Lavaca

Greenland at Charleston

Hackett at Booneville

West Fork at Mansfield

3A-2

Atkins at Salem

Newport at Quitman

Yellville-Summit at Perryville

3A-3

Piggott at Manila

Walnut Ridge at Palestine-Wheatley

3A-4

Centerpoint at Two Rivers

Jessieville at Bismarck

Magnet Cove at Danville

Paris at Glen Rose

3A-5

Gurdon at Prescott

Junction City at Fouke

3A-6

Barton at Fordyce

Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove

2A-1

Bigelow at Mountainburg

Johnson County Westside at Hector

2A-2

Clarendon at East Poinsett County

Earle at Des Arc

Marked Tree at Marianna

McCrory at Cross County

2A-3

Dierks at Lafayette County

Mineral Springs at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Poyen

2A-4

Bearden at Carlisle

England at Baptist Prep

Hampton at Hazen

Nonconference

Hoxie at Rison

8-Man

Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud

Cutter-Morning Star at Subiaco Academy

Horatio at Parkers Chapel

Izard County at Midland

Marshall at Corning

Mountain View at Fountain Lake

Spring Hill at Hermitage

Strong at Dermott

*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT