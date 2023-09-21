The nation in brief: U.S. seeking ousted service members

U.S. seeking ousted service members

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon began a new effort Wednesday to contact former service members who may have been forced out of the military and deprived of years of benefits as a result of policies targeting their sexual orientation, starting with those who served under "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

Under the policy, which was enacted in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and in effect until 2011, service members who had other than heterosexual orientation could serve -- as long as they kept it quiet. That led to years of discrimination, undue pressure, discharges and lost benefits.

Under Don't Ask, Don't Tell and previous military policies forbidding gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer personnel from serving, at least 32,837 service members since 1980 were forced out of the military for their sexual orientation, according to Department of Defense data.

More than 2,000 of those service members received general, other than honorable, or unknown discharge characterizations "that may have denied them access to veterans benefits, like home loans, health care, GI Bill tuition assistance and even some government jobs," Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said.

Innocent, says retiree in teen's shooting

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A white 84-year-old homeowner who is accused of shooting a Black teenager after the high-schooler mistakenly went to his Kansas City home entered an innocent plea Wednesday, and the judge scheduled his trial for next year.

Andrew Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting of Ralph Yarl. The trial in the case, which renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America, was scheduled to begin on Oct. 7, 2024.

Some supporters joined Yarl's mother in the courtroom with their T-shirts reading "Ringing a doorbell is not a crime" turned inside out. Family friend Philip Barrolle said they wore the shirts that way Wednesday after being told by the court the shirts were a problem. Supporters have worn them in the past, but an order issued Monday barred "outbreaks, signs, or displays of any kind."

"It is up to us to have our presence felt," Barrolle complained afterward.

Band leader: Just doing job, got 'Tased'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- An Alabama high school band director said Wednesday that he was just "doing my job" when police officers arrested him and shocked him with a stun gun after he refused to immediately stop the band as it played in the bleachers following a football game.

Johnny Mims, the band director at Minor High School, told The Associated Press he was confused when officers pulled him from the director's podium to arrest him after last Thursday's game between Minor and Jackson-Olin high schools.

"I was in shock. Just totally confused because I was pretty much doing my job, and I hadn't done anything wrong. I definitely did not deserve to be Tased," Mims said by phone. Mims said police shocked him with the stun gun three times.

Police body camera footage released Monday shows Mims being arrested and repeatedly shocked in a chaotic scene that included students screaming. Police charged him with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

In the body camera footage, officers are seen approaching Mims as the band plays in the stands. They ask him several times to stop the performance, saying it is time for everyone to leave the stadium since the game was over, and appear incredulous that Mims continues directing the band for another two minutes or so.

As the music continues, an officer tells Mims he will go to jail and another says she will contact the school. Mims flashes two thumbs up and says, "That's cool."

Charges rejected in Flint water scandal

DETROIT -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a last-chance effort to revive criminal charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal, waving away an appeal by prosecutors who have desperately tried to get around a 2022 decision that gutted the cases.

The attorney general's office used an uncommon tool -- a one-judge grand jury -- to hear evidence and return indictments against nine people, including former Gov. Rick Snyder. But the Supreme Court last year said the process was unconstitutional, and it struck down the charges as invalid.

State prosecutors, however, were undeterred. They returned to Flint courts and argued the charges could be easily revived with a simple refiling of documents. That position was repeatedly rejected all the way to the state's highest court.

"We are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this court," the Supreme Court said in a series of one-sentence orders Wednesday.

Orders were filed in cases against former state Health Director Nick Lyon, former state Medical Executive Eden Wells and five other people.



