Watson Chapel to face Robinson

Watson Chapel started last week's game well despite being a big underdog, and the Wildcats will need more of that Friday.

Joe T. Robinson, the reigning 5A-Central Conference champion, will host Watson Chapel at 7 p.m.

Watson Chapel (0-4, 0-2 in 5A-Central) fell 35-0 at home to Mills last week, though the final score does not reflect how the Wildcats played in the first half.

Robinson (2-1, 1-0) is coming off a 35-0 home win against Morrilton in the Senators' conference opener.

Despite entering last week's game as underdogs, the Wildcats outplayed the Comets for the first few possessions. Over each team's first two drives, Watson Chapel ran 22 plays to Mills' seven and outgained the Comets 82-11.

The Wildcats reached the red zone on both drives, but an interception and turnover on downs kept them off the scoreboard. Mills went on to score touchdowns on five of its next six drives. Watson Chapel only reached Mills territory two more times, and late turnovers helped Mills pull away.

If Watson Chapel is going to have a shot against the Senators this week, the Wildcats need another great start. If they can take an early lead, running the ball effectively and working the clock could shorten the game and make it tougher for the Senators to come back.

However, getting that lead will be a challenge against a team such as Robinson.

The Senators' offense is led by junior dual-threat quarterback Quentin Murphy. He is the team's leading rusher with 75 yards per game and two touchdowns. He has also completed 50 percent of his passes for 84 yards per game. He has thrown two touchdown passes and one interception.

Jordan Thomas and Jaylen Knowlton lead the way at running back. Each averages around 50 yards per game and has scored a touchdown. Nick Abrams is also a threat and has two rushing scores.

Abrams also has a touchdown reception to go with 69 yards, but the leading receiver is Michael Hayes with five catches for 92 yards.

Although Omarrion Hunter has been Watson Chapel's go-to offensive player, McErvin Bagby emerged as another threat last week, leading the Wildcats with 48 rushing yards. He also scored a 2-point conversion at Pine Bluff High School two weeks ago.

Starting quarterback Malachi Rayford also stepped up last week, completing 5 of 9 passes for 59 yards. This marked a big step forward for Watson Chapel's passing attack, which managed just four yards the week prior.

This game will be Watson Chapel's fourth road trip in its first five games, though the Wildcats will get three-straight at home afterward.