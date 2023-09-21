WH sets eyes on 4th win at Mills

The biggest game in the 5A-Central Conference this week features two schools 30 miles apart looking to stay perfect in conference play.

White Hall will travel up Interstate 530 Friday night to face Mills at 7 p.m.

White Hall (3-1, 2-0 in 5A-Central) is coming off a 28-21 road win at Beebe. The Bulldogs are seeking their first 3-0 start to conference play since 2018.

Mills (4-0, 2-0) defeated Watson Chapel 35-0 last week and is the only undefeated team remaining in the 5A-Central. White Hall, Pine Bluff and Robinson are undefeated in conference play but have non-conference losses.

White Hall Coach Jason Mitchell said this is an important early game for the Bulldogs.

"We gotta go up and play a great team," Mitchell said. "Great, well-coached team. Coach [Cortez] Lee does a great job with his team and his staff. It's going to be a battle. I wouldn't say it's do or die, but it would be great if we could go up there and pick up a win."

The Bulldogs and Comets present a clash of offensive styles. Mills prioritizes the passing attack, while White Hall leans on the run.

Mills senior quarterback Achilles Ringo averages 351.5 passing yards per game and has thrown 13 touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 10 of 23 last week at Watson Chapel for 270 yards and four touchdowns. The Comets rushed for just 18 yards as a team with one score.

Mitchell said Mills' offensive playmakers are hard to stop.

"Akyell Madison is one," Mitchell said. "He's a receiver out there. Achilles Ringo the quarterback, he does a great job standing back there in the pocket, man. He's got a rocket arm. For him to stand back there and throw it to those weapons he's got, they're just explosive."

Senior running back Jayden Smith leads White Hall. He is averaging 198.5 rushing yards per game and has eight touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards with two touchdowns. He rushed for 300 yards in the Bulldogs' loss to Warren and 250 last week in Beebe.

Senior quarterback Noah Smith is completing roughly 57 percent of his passes for 125.3 yards per game. He has thrown four touchdown passes and three interceptions.

White Hall is averaging 35 points per game, but Mills' defense has allowed 8 points through two conference games. They held Beebe to 8 points, a team that scored 21 against the Bulldogs a week later.

Mitchell said moving the ball against the Comets won't be easy.

"We're going to have to stay on our blocks," Mitchell said. "They do a great job of getting off blocks. They fly around, and they're physical on defense when they get to the ball. We're just going to have to match them. We're going to have to match their physicality, and we're going to have to get some angles on some guys and try to get them on that block and not let them off, and maybe we can get a few yards here and there."