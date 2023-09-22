Sections
Arkansas Racing Commission authorizes casinos to expand sports betting to include slap fighting, pickleball among others

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 4:57 a.m.
New Zealand's Brad Fuller is shown in action during the Men's Beach Volleyball quarterfinal between Australia and Rwanda, part of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield, Birmingham, England, in this Aug. 5, 2022 file photo. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)


The Arkansas Racing Commission on Thursday voted to authorize the state's three casinos to expand its sports-betting markets to include slap fighting, pickleball,...

Print Headline: Commission authorizes casinos to expand sports betting

