The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 22, 2023

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-23-236. Duane Gonder v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-22-561. Henry Alexander Harmon v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-693. Michael J. Todd v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-23-98. Larry Davis v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition for writ of mandamus. Petition granted.