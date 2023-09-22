Brewers blank Cards, closing in on NL East title

ST. LOUIS -- Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer and Blake Perkins added a solo shot, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in the final game of a four-game series.

The Brewers' magic number to clinch their second National League Central title in three years fell to three with nine games to play.

"We're in a good spot right now," Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell said. "We're playing well. We're not there yet. Let's take care of business. Right now, it's finish the job."

Milwaukee (87-66) could wrap up the division title as soon as today in Miami with another victory along with two Chicago Cubs losses. The number to just clinch a postseason berth is two over the Marlins.

The Brewers have won 8 of 11 and 22 of their past 31 games.

"We're playing solid, all-around baseball in all three areas," Counsell said.

St. Louis (67-86) fell 20 games behind first-place Milwaukee in enduring its first losing season since 2007. The Cardinals, now shut out 12 times this season, have lost seven of their past 11 games.

"It is what it is," St. Louis Manager Oliver Marmol said. "We've had some injuries. It's been that type of year."

Wade Miley (9-4) breezed through six innings on 92 pitches. He gave up 3 hits and only 1 runner reached second base as he struck out 7 and walked 2 while stranding 5 runners.

"We're playing a fun brand of baseball and we're close to being where we want to be at," Miley said. "The intensity has picked up. It's a very talented team. I just go out and pitch. Nothing is done until it's done."

Miles Mikolas (7-13) pitched into the sixth inning for St. Louis, allowing 6 runs, 5 earned, on 9 hits and a walk. He had lost eight of his past nine decisions dating back to July 27.

Perkins led off the third inning with a home run to right field, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead. It was the first home run for Perkins since June 17 at Pittsburgh. He returned to the club Sunday from the 10-day injured list. Perkins had been sidelined by an oblique injury since Aug. 11.

The Brewers extended their lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning. Right fielder Jordan Walker misjudged Brice Turang's ball for a two-base error and followed it with a throwing error, allowing Turang to take third. One out later, Sal Frelick singled to left for the run.

Milwaukee chased Mikolas in the sixth. Willy Adames led off with a double followed by singles by Rowdy Tellez and Andruw Monasterio for a run. Caratini cleared the bases by drilling a 3-2 slider into the right field stands, making it 6-0. It was his first homer since Aug. 11.

"Three-run homers are game changers," Counsell said. "We've gotten that hit more often."

BRAVES 10, NATIONALS 3 Ronald Acuna Jr. scored his 140th run of the season -- the most in the majors in 16 years -- after tripling, Matt Olson hit his 53rd homer and Ozzie Albies went deep for one of his four hits, lifting NL East champion Atlanta past last-place Washington.

PHILLIES 5, METS 4 Nick Castellanos homered and drove in four runs to set a career high for RBI in a season (103) and host Philadelphia beat New York.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 6 Miguel Andujar had three hits and drove in three runs, Joshua Palacios hit a pinch-hit three-run homer and visiting Pittsburgh beat slumping Chicago,

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, BLUE JAYS 3 Gerrit Cole retired the first 16 hitters and pitched eight strong innings to strengthen his Cy Young Award credentials as host New York beat Toronto. Cole (14-4) allowed a run and two hits in his longest outing since pitching a two-hit shutout against Minnesota on April 16. He struck out nine, walked none and permitted two baserunners while lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.75.

GUARDIANS 5, ORIOLES 2 Ramon Laureano drew a bases-loaded walk off Jacob Webb for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, sending host Cleveland past AL East-leading Baltimore. The Guardians scored three times in the bottom of the eighth -- all charged to Cionel Perez (4-2) -- immediately after the Orioles tied the game with two in the top half.

RAYS 5, ANGELS 4 Manuel Margot flared a run-scoring single to complete a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and host Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.





