Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Chief medical examiner at Arkansas Crime Laboratory to take over as director

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:27 p.m.
Dr. Theodore Brown, Arkansas chief medical examiner, makes a note while working Friday, July 16, 2023 at the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Arkansas Crime Laboratory's chief medical examiner will take the helm as director of the lab next month, state Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar announced Friday.

Dr. Ted Brown, who joined the crime lab as a medical examiner in September 2021, will fill the role left vacant after Kermit Channel retired last month, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Hagar’s appointment of Brown is effective Oct. 23.

Since Channel’s retirement, J.R. Howard has served as acting director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT