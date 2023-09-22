Chief medical examiner at Arkansas Crime Laboratory to take over as director

The Arkansas Crime Laboratory's chief medical examiner will take the helm as director of the lab next month, state Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar announced Friday.

Dr. Ted Brown, who joined the crime lab as a medical examiner in September 2021, will fill the role left vacant after Kermit Channel retired last month, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Hagar’s appointment of Brown is effective Oct. 23.

Since Channel’s retirement, J.R. Howard has served as acting director.