Church News

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will hold the sixth appreciation service for the associate pastor and wife, the Rev. A. Dale Watkins Sr. and Sonya Watkins. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall after service. All are welcomed to attend. The pastor is the Rev. Richard Hart.

PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH, 1117 N. Palm St., will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the pastor, William A. Shaw Jr., at 11 a.m. Sunday. The focus scripture is "Remember your leaders who have taught you the Word of God. Think of all the good that has come from their lives, and try to trust the Lord as they do," (Hebrews 13:7 Living Bible) The service will feature special tributes from the Shaw siblings as well as others, in addition to praise dances, poetry, and a Celebration Choir.

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 Pine St., will conduct its Youth Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All youth are invited to attend. The guest speaker will be Phillip Carlock, an assistant superintendent with the Pine Bluff School District. An educator for 23 years, he's been a paraprofessional, teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Carlock obtained his master's and specialist degrees in Educational Leadership at Harding University in Searcy. Carlock attends St. Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock, where he serves as a deacon. A believer and follower of Jesus Christ, Carlock has been married to his wife, Tosha, for 21 years and has three sons, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Thomas Ingram, a deacon at New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is "Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you."

BACK TO SCHOOL PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

THE MT. NEBO NINTH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER EVENT will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk/run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. The deadline to register is Oct. 8. This event will include food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment, health screenings and special guests, according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

