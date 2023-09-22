COLUMNIST: If Joe Biden quits, Kamala Harris would be no push-over

The forces are starting to align to push President Biden out of the way in 2024, leaving understudy Kamala Harris as the next weak link on the Democratic chain.

But despite Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton's best efforts, it won't be so easy to push Harris out.

The historic prospect of the first woman president--of Black and South Asian descent--taking office should buttress the vice president as she seeks the party mantle in the Oval Office.

If Biden is forced to leave the White House early, which seems more and more likely as every day goes by, that will give Harris time to re-establish her credibility with voters before the election.

The VP is a good debater, smacking down Biden in 2020, which Jill Biden has never forgotten.

It's true Harris is even more unpopular than Biden, but that could change quickly if Democratic voters rally around her--even if the party powers aren't so quick to jump on the bandwagon.

Pelosi raised eyebrows last week with her less-than-supportive comments about Harris, and we all know what Hillary Clinton really wants: another chance to redeem herself.

Asked whether Harris would be the best running mate for Biden, the 81-year-old former House speaker said, "He thinks so, and that's what matters."

It's clear that the Democratic hierarchy and the American public right now don't have great confidence in Harris. But that could change quickly. Democrats who attack her do so at their own risk. It could be an ugly and bloody fight.

How do you celebrate the first female Black vice president, then tear her apart?

As for 80-year-old Biden, calls continue to grow for him to abandon his second-term plans, and that is putting more focus on Harris.

In a column urging Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race, The Washington Post's David Ignatius--a Biden favorite--said "it's painful to say" that both Biden and Harris should quit the campaign now.

The Biden-Harris ticket "risks undoing his greatest achievement--which was stopping Trump," Ignatius wrote.

Ticking off the list of mistakes Biden made, which includes selecting Harris as second-in-command, Ignatius wrote that "it might not be in character for Biden, but it would be a wise choice for the country" to give it up.

But if Biden does wise up and quit, Harris isn't going anywhere. It's not in her makeup to quit, nor should she. She instantly becomes the Democratic front-runner the minute Biden leaves, and that's a powerful incentive to stay in.