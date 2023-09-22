A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the office of the commission, 623 S. Main St. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Urban Renewal sets meeting

The Urban Renewal Agency Board will hold a special called meeting at 12:15 p.m. today at the Urban Renewal Conference Room, 417 W. Sixth Ave.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83894083844?pwd=r1MO3m9xjcvszQVIDud1AdvsyIHtQK.1 and use Meeting ID: 838 9408 3844 and Passcode: 866073. One tap mobile is +16469313860,,83894083844#,,,,*866073# US, according to a news release.

Bank breaks ground

Simmons Bank celebrated the groundbreaking of a new branch in Jonesboro. Construction on the nearly 20,000 square foot branch is underway with the branch projected to be completed in late 2024, according to a news release.

"Architecturally, this financial center is one the first prototypes for Simmons Bank, which will be used to remodel existing branches and build new financial centers across the six-state footprint in the future," according to the release.

Governor makes appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made appointments to boards and commissions, including several southeast Arkansas residents.

Ronnie Adcock of Monticello was appointed to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. The term expires June 22, 2025. Adcock replaces Reginald Binns.

Wilmon Edwards Lake Village was reappointed to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board until June 22, 2026.

Alan Morgan of El Dorado was appointed to serve as the Justice of the Peace for District 3 of Union County until Dec. 31, 2024. The appointment fulfills the remaining term of Greg Harrison, according to a news release.

Free startup business course set

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will host a free Startup Crash Course for potential business owners from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pine Bluff Main Public Library, 600 S. Main St.

The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 11. The training topics will be Business Start-up/Preplanning, according to a news release.

"Sign up for a crash course on how to start a business," a spokesman said in a news release. "Launch your business with confidence by attending this all-inclusive seminar that merges the essential components of Starting a Business in Arkansas and How to Write a Business Plan. You'll learn about local resources, support available to entrepreneurs in the state, and how to construct a well-organized business plan that will serve as a guide throughout your entrepreneurial journey."

The presenter will be Dmitri Scott. Details: asbtdc.org or 800-862-2040.