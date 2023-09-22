Decatur approves Pickin’ Time and Fall Cleanup dates

DECATUR -- Council members came together Sept. 11 to discuss the scheduled times for the city's Pickin' Time on 59 and annual Fall Cleanup events.

Public Works Director James Boston also informed the city of the recent updates to the city swimming pool renovation.

Present at the meeting were Mayor Bob Tharp, Recorder/Treasurer Kim Wilkins, City Attorney Tom Kieklak, Police Chief Steve Grizzle, Fire Chief Joey Gunter, Boston, and council members Randy Boone, Sandy Duncan, Danny Harrington, Linda Martin and David Johnson.

The Decatur community swimming pool at 408 Pool St. is under renovation. Boston reported the old plaster has been removed, and work has begun on replastering. During the renovation, contractors recognized cracks in the pool. Boston said, "There were some voids behind the tile. When they went to work around the tiles, some of the tiles were coming off. To fix it right, they needed to take some of that tile off and put some new tile back on."

On Aug. 14, the city approved Triton Pools and Spas to repair the pool by prepping and reapplying new plaster for $25,800. Boston said these new restorations will add $4,400 to the pool renovation project's cost, bringing the project to $30,200.

Pickin' Time on 59 will begin Sept. 28 and run through Sept. 30. Visitors can look forward to 26 miles of community yard sales along Arkansas 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs. The city approved a motion "to waive all garage sale fees during that time."

The citywide Fall Cleanup is set for Oct. 18-19.

Other business

Since the last City Council meeting, the Police Department has written 79 moving and three non-moving citations. It wrote 52 criminal reports and responded to 158 calls. The department conducted two misdemeanor drug arrests, two felony drug arrests, 47 misdemeanor arrests and two felony arrests and served 44 warrants.

The city increased the compensation for council members who attend monthly meetings from $200 to $245. Members' compensation for attending special meetings has increased from $100 to $115.

The city also amended the measure to increase the compensation for the mayor and the city clerk from $100 to $115 for attending special meetings.