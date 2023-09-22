Eagles vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

The Eagles and Buccaneers are both unbeaten heading into Monday Night Football. A 2–0 start for Philadelphia, the defending NFC champs, was to be expected but its a bit more surprising for Tampa Bay, which came into the year with one of the lowest win totals in the league.

The books arent buying too much into the Buccaneers hot start, though, as they are a 4.5-point underdog against the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. The total is set at 45.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

Last time these two teams met the roles were reversed. Tampa Bay, at the time the defending Super Bowl champions, beat Philadelphia 31–15 in the Wild Card round. That was before Tom Bradys first retirement and prior to Jalen Hurts breakout season. Clearly, a lot has changed since then.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Eagles (-222) | Buccaneers (+185)

Spread: PHI -4.5 (-118) | TB +4.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Monday, Sep. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN+

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Best Bet: Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Buccaneers are one of only eight teams that are 2–0 against the spread.

The over has hit in both Eagles games so far this season.

Philadelphia averages the fifth-most points per game in the league (29.5).

Tampa Bay has the second-best turnover margin in the NFL (+5).

The Eagles were 7–1 straight up on the road last season but only 2–6 against the spread.

The Eagles have had some close calls already this season against the Patriots, who they beat 25–20, and the Vikings, who they downed 34–28 on Thursday Night Football last week. The long layoff should do them well considering how banged up the defense has been. James Bradberry (concussion) and Reed Blankenship (ribs) both missed the Minnesota game and Josh Sweat (toe), Fletcher Cox (ribs), Zack Cunningham (ribs) and Terrell Edmunds (illness) are all questionable.

Though Phillys defense is not playing on the same level it was a season ago, its offense has had no issue moving the ball — on the ground at least. The Eagles ran for over 250 rushing yards last week, led by a career-best 175 from DAndre Swift. Jalen Hurts got into the end zone twice on the patented Tush Push play but hes been largely contained as a passer. Hes yet to throw for over 200 yards.

It will be on Hurts to beat the Bucs through the air considering how tough they have been to run against this season. Only Philadelphia and San Francisco allow fewer rushing yards per game but Tampa Bay is a bottom-10 passing defense.

The Eagles have the second-worst passing defense in the NFL, which can partially be attributed to their banged up secondary and having to go against the leagues best receiver in Justin Jefferson. But that perceived weakness could open the door for Baker Mayfield to target Mike Evans deep. The two connected six times for 171 yards last week and the 65" wideout has emerged as Mayfields favorite target through two games.

The Buccaneers running game has been wildly inefficient and its unlikely Rachaad White (3.3 yards per carry) is able to get much going against Phillys front. Its Tampa Bays defense that powered the team to a 27–17 win over Chicago and a 20–17 upset over the Vikings. But that unit could be shorthanded Monday if any of Vita Vea (pec), Carlton Davis III (toe) or Ryan Neal (ribs) cant go.

Look for the Eagles to score a convincing win on the road against an outmanned Buccaneers team. This could be another big game for DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown should be heavily involved as well after an uncharacteristically slow start. Whats more, Mayfield is 1–4 all-time on Monday Night Football and lost his last four on that stage. Take Philly to cover on the road.

