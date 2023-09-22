Exploring the outdoors in Arkansas with Mike Spivey

Mike Spivey, president and CEO of the Ozark Foundation, chats with Rex about the growth in outdoor recreation and outdoor sports throughout Arkansas, in addition to the foundation's six-day gravel road cycling event, the Arkansas Graveler, to be held in June 2024.

Spivey, a longtime outdoors enthusiast, also discusses growing up in Rogers and how those years shaped his love of sport.

Also in this episode, Mike and Rex talk about future plans for outdoor developments in Mena and recent and planned events sponsored by the Ozark Foundation.

