Federal judge gives no-show juror in Fayetteville trial verbal flogging, community service

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman who didn't show up after being selected as a juror in a federal criminal trial received a stern rebuke and was sentenced to community service Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Katee Mendoza to 40 hours of community service, likely to be served at a community medical clinic providing free or affordable services. She was facing a fine of up to $1,000, up to three days in jail, community service or some combination.

Mendoza was one of 12 jurors selected to hear the federal fraud and money laundering trial of John Nock of Fayetteville and three other men accused of cheating investors out of more than $16 million. But Mendoza didn't show up when the evidentiary portion of the trial was to begin.

Mendoza's attorney, Kim Weber, explained to Brooks that Mendoza was a scared 22-year-old who finds it hard to speak in public and didn't consider the consequences of her actions. Mendoza is also a full-time student who wants to become a nurse, works full time at a medical clinic and helps her single mother care for three young children, Weber said.

Mendoza apologized to the judge while crying.

Brooks first lectured Mendoza about her civic obligation as an American citizen to serve when called upon. The judge said Mendoza appeared to be remorseful, but some punishment is required to send a message to others.

"We have a civic obligation when called to serve on juries. You were selected and took an oath and were ordered to serve by the court. You disobeyed that oath and order," Brooks said. "If I let you get away with it, I have to let everybody get away with it."

Brooks said courts consider hardships among potential jurors all the time.

"You were given every opportunity to tell us about your hardship and you didn't," Brooks said.

Instead, he said Mendoza created a web of half-truths and omissions in an attempt to get out of jury duty, Brooks said.

He said given Mendoza's circumstances, community service is more appropriate than a fine or jail.

According to court documents, Mendoza called the jury coordinator and said she wouldn't be reporting for duty for a reason she failed to mention to the judge or court staff throughout the hourslong jury selection process. The court also received a letter signed by Dr. K. Marcus Poemoceah on behalf of OCH of Gravette Clinic, where Mendoza works as a medical assistant.

The letter said Mendoza was under Poemoceah's medical care, he evaluated her and she "is unable to sit for jury duty."