FORMAT Festival this weekend in Bentonville with LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morrisette, Modest Mouse and more

FORMAT Festival returns for its second year tonight with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX and more. Locals performing today at The Momentary in Bentonville include The Misdemeanors, DJ Afrosia, Pura Coco and Danielle Hatch. Saturday's headliners are Alanis Morissette and Modest Mouse alongside Green Velvet, Big Wild, Sudan Archives and regional favorites Yuni Wa and King Cabbage Brass Band. Sunday night Leon Bridges rules the lineup with Franc Moody, Tash Sultana and Blond:ish. King Cabbage Band performs again on Sunday as well as local favorite brothers, Modeling.

Art installations and performances by world-renowned artists including Guerrilla Girls, JR's Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson and Kameelah Janan Rasheed are also on deck. See April Wallace's coverage at nwaonline.com/features/whatsup for more.

Single tickets for Saturday are sold out. Friday and Sunday passes are available. Shuttles will run from noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday from Lowell and Fayetteville.

ELSEWHERE

Dime Box Duo play from 6-9 p.m. today at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

Monte Montgomery plays at 7:30 p.m. today at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Divas on Fire burn up happy hour at 6 p.m. followed by Jason Boland & the Stragglers with Jon Bailey at 9 p.m. today; Cosmic Cream with The Odyssey, The Big Sad and Mr. Orange perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Phantom Sam plays at 8 p.m. today, and Barbaric Sovereignty, Dirrty Blu and 357 play at 8 p.m. Saturday at at Hero's in Fort Smith.

Voltaje and Fuego Cruzado perform starting at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Levitt Amp Music Series at Riverfront Park in Fort Smith. Picnics, dogs and blankets welcome. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

There's more shows than we can list here for Bikes, Blues and BBQ happening all over Northwest Arkansas. Check the events, rides and barbecue contest at bikesbluesandbbq.org.

