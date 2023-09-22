Fourth teen suspect arrested in July 15 killing of 16-year-old

A fourth teenager has been arrested in connection to the July 15 homicide of a 16-year-old, Pine Bluff police announced Thursday.

Marsean Jones, 17, is the second suspect this week to be apprehended in the case. Jones was taken into custody by Jefferson County sheriff's deputies at Watson Chapel High School and is accused of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of engaging in a violent criminal group activity in connection to the killing of Damien Pierson, 16, in the 3600 block of East Lake Drive.

Archillias Glover, 18, was also shot in the same vicinity.

Glover was arrested by detectives after being released from a local hospital and is accused of violating the Machine Gun Act and carrying a prohibited weapon. Glover was released in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Ta'Couri McKinzie, 17, was arrested by sheriff's deputies at a Watson Chapel High football game last Friday. He is facing similar charges.

Morgan Leon, 17, was arrested on July 18 and Cylon Bead, 17, surrendered later that month. Those two, along with Jones and McKinzie, are accused of capital murder.

Pierson was discovered lying in the grass about 50 feet east of East Lake Drive. A deputy coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Glover was also shot on East Lake Drive and found on West Greenway Drive, the next street east of East Lake Drive.

Police said a witness reported Glover ran from East Lake through a small, wooded area and knocked on a door for help.

In all, eight teenagers are accused of roles in killing four Pine Bluff youths 17 or younger between July 11-16, a spate that left the city on edge.

Omarius Moore, 17, is accused of shooting Patrick Carter Jr., 17, on South Orlando Street on July 11. Trenton Rogers, 19; Jayvion Williams, 19; and Dillen Finch, 18, are accused of killing Zamarion Moten, 17, and Vaniya Bennett, 14, in a drive-by shooting on West 17th Avenue on July 16 that also left Kaden McKay, 18, injured.