FYI Calendar: ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ at FSLT, season opens for SoNA

Today

Fundraising Garage Sale -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22-23, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Book Sale -- Books and more to benefit Friends of the Bella Vista Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, 1 Eccleston Lane in Bella Vista. bvpl.org.

Art by the Glass -- Photography Collage with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip -- Neon glow-in-the-dark piggy, 7 p.m., The Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. $35. thegalleryongarrison.com.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" -- The classic 1940s comedy about two sweet old ladies who are also serial killers, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, again & Sept. 27-30, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- With Papa Rap, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Guerrilla Girls -- Activist Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23-24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith Fall Festival -- With re-enactors at the Fort Smith National Historic Site, trolley rides, an arts & crafts fair, arts & crafts at the Clayton House & more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Most events free. Email cody_faber@nps.gov.

Paperpalooza! -- A Saturday crafting extravaganza for teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- Perler bead dinosaurs, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

She's Us in Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

A Night of One-Acts -- Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, Brick & Mortar, 120 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. $15-$20. Find Theatre Collective on Facebook.

"Great Romantics" -- SoNA season opener, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$61. aonamusic.org or 443-5600.

__

Sunday

Artist Demo -- With Makayla Long, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Chocolate Festival Fundraiser -- With clubs, businesses and individuals offering their favorite chocolate samplings, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. $10. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Whose Live Anyway? -- With Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com