DEAR HELOISE: I have a problem with fleas in my carpets due to my three dogs. I use flea control on the dogs, and that helps somewhat. But every spring, I can feel fleas jumping on my feet and legs. How do I get rid of those pests?

-- Amy M.,

Penn Hills, Pa.

DEAR AMY: Before bedtime, sprinkle a generous amount of table salt on your rugs. Let it set overnight. In the morning, vacuum the floor thoroughly, and the fleas and salt should be gone afterward. The salt kills the fleas. Repeat in 48 hours for eggs that hatch and weren't killed.

To kill fleas, or at least drive them off, use cedar blocks in your closets. Otherwise, they might start chewing on your clothing. You can lightly sand the cedar blocks to revive the smell of cedar when the scent seems to be fading. You can use cedar chips in your gardens to keep ants out as well.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a few hints that might be of use to your readers:

When you shave your legs, try using baby oil. It moisturizes your legs and gives you a smooth, close shave.

Don't buy deodorant for women if you perspire heavily. Buy men's deodorant. And don't be afraid to use it under each breast if you sweat in that area.

Want a cool drink on a hot day? Instead of using ice cubes, freeze grapes. They won't water down your drink.

Want to wear something that's wrinkled, but hate ironing? Throw the item in the dryer with a handful of ice cubes. It should come out wrinkle-free.

If it snows where you live, carry a bag of kitty litter in your trunk. You might need it for traction behind or in front of your car's wheels.

-- Amanda P.,

Muncie, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: I had a termite problem this year, and after several hundred dollars worth of extermination, the exterminator told me to spread a 1- to 2-inch row of rock salt all around my home. Every time I water my yard, the rock salt melts a little and prevents ants and termites from getting in the house. My neighbor told me she uses bleach that she buys at the dollar store. This may change some of the landscaping around my home, but I'd rather do that than pay several hundred dollars worth of extermination again.

-- Lois A.,

Plainview, Texas

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com