HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs Lakeside (3-1, 1-0 5A-South) built a 21-0 halftime lead and defeated Camden Fairview (2-2, 0-1).

Junior Grady Ohman scored twice for the Rams in the first half and Skylar Purifoy added a touchdown reception. Ryan Ballard returned a kickoff for a score and Kyler Wolf added a touchdown for Lakeside in the second half. Trent Haygood and Jaylen Goodwin had touchdown receptions and Ja Bauree Lockhart added a scoring run for Fairview.