John Cusack event reset to Dec. 3 at WAC

The Walton Arts Center announced today that the Oct. 29 An Evening with John Cusack and screening of "Sixteen Candles" has been postponed to Dec. 3.

A press release from WAC states that tickets purchased for the original event will be honored, and refunds are available for those who cannot make it on Dec. 3.

"Sixteen Candles" was one of Cusack's first movie appearances that helped launch him to stardom, with one Golden Globe nomination and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This event features a special presentation of the movie on the big screen followed by a live conversation with Cusack about his career and the making of his films.

Tickets are still available and range from $69.95 to $119.95 plus fees at waltonartscenter.org by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.