Little Rock city attorney requests financial records from housing authority and affiliated nonprofit





Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter made a verbal request for records pursuant to the state's open-records law during the monthly meeting of the Little Rock public housing authority's board of commissioners on Thursday.

On behalf of the city, Carpenter asked for financial records dating back to 2019 from the housing authority, which goes by the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, as well as an affiliated nonprofit called the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

However, Carpenter told commissioners that he did not expect the records to be turned over within three working days -- the standard time frame under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for making records available to a requester when those records are in active use or storage.

The board meeting took place just days before three commissioners on the five-seat panel are scheduled to go before the Little Rock Board of Directors for a Sept. 26 public hearing on their possible ouster.

In letters issued to the three commissioners last week, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. cited the housing authority's failure to submit audited financial statements for recent years to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the "substantial financial irregularities" outlined in a Sept. 1 report from HUD's Quality Assurance Division.

Audits for 2019 and following years have yet to be completed, although commissioners recently voted in favor of providing additional records that had been requested by the housing authority's auditors at the firm Forvis, LLP.

State law allows local elected officials to remove commissioners "for inefficiency or neglect of duty or misconduct in office" after a hearing on the charges.

The commissioners targeted for possible removal are Chairman H. Lee Lindsey, Leta Anthony and Kerry Wright. They did not resign when Scott requested that they do so last week, mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler has said.

Commissioner Branndii Peterson, whose term expires Sept. 30, told the mayor that she will not seek to be reappointed, Sadler has said. Peterson was absent from Thursday's meeting.

Commissioner Louis Jackson, the fifth member of the panel, announced during an Aug. 23 meeting that he would resign at the conclusion of the session. However, Jackson attended a board meeting two weeks later and participated in Thursday's meeting.

"Louis Jackson was not able to be reached by phone, but he has publicly stated he has resigned," Sadler wrote in a text message on Sept. 13. However, Lindsey indicated to reporters on Thursday that Jackson would continue to serve until officials find a replacement for him.

In his remarks to commissioners on Thursday, Carpenter, reiterating a point he made to them earlier this month, underscored the idea that the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's employees needed to stay in place pending a final analysis of "all of the economic business."

Carpenter said he was bringing it to their attention because he had been told that commissioners would enter executive session on Thursday to make personnel decisions.

The possibility presented problems because one commissioner cannot participate in an executive session now that he has given his resignation, Carpenter said, referring to Jackson.

Carpenter also said it was "critical" that HUD and the office of U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., recognize that the housing authority was not making changes while attempting to address the issues. Hill issued a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge on Sept. 7 seeking information about the federal agency's oversight of the local housing authority.

Following Carpenter's remarks, Lindsey said the board intended to "hold steady" per the city attorney's previous advice and suggested Carpenter must have heard a rumor.

When Lindsey raised the question of how commissioners ought to respond, either individually or collectively, to the charges brought against them during the coming hearing, Wright said he would prefer to be interviewed individually.

Anthony suggested that Sylvester Smith, an attorney for the housing authority who works for The Firm, PLLC, be appointed to represent those commissioners who desired representation.

Smith told commissioners that he stood ready to serve. With regard to the allegations against them, Smith said he recognized that like other episodes in the city of Little Rock, "there's more to this picture than the accusations."

While he acknowledged that "there are some legitimate threats to this organization," Smith said that "the posture of the city is, well, let's just turn over the entire board and, I guess, act without a commission to resolve these, or maybe down to one commissioner."

Smith argued that it would be prudent for the city to follow the same advice that the city attorney has given to commissioners and "stand pat," at least for 30, 60 or 90 days as the housing authority responds to HUD on the federal agency's timeline.

Commissioners ultimately voted to authorize Smith to represent them before the city board, and, at Smith's recommendation, during any subsequent petitions for judicial review of actions that might be taken on Tuesday. Wright was the lone vote of opposition.

Before the meeting concluded, commissioners held a brief executive session, reportedly to discuss personnel.

The housing authority has had six permanent or temporary executive directors since 2018. Executive Director Ericka Benedicto has led the housing authority since September 2021.

Benedicto took over shortly after commissioners fired then-Executive Director Nadine Jarmon, who had made allegations of misconduct against commissioners prior to her termination.

Along with other findings, the HUD report issued Sept. 1 listed a total of nearly $30 million of "questioned" or "potentially disallowed" expenses that might be subject to repayment. Financial records of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation appeared to be co-mingled with those of the housing authority, the report said.

Various factors suggest that "there is/has been a complete breakdown of internal control(s) and internal quality control procedures are either non-existent or not followed," the report said.

The report from HUD's Quality Assurance Division came in the wake of a separate HUD assessment on Aug. 9 that labeled the housing authority "troubled."

Earlier this month, among other steps, Carpenter told the mayor and city board members that the city should demand that the housing authority sever all ties with the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation and require the return of any documents that suggest the nonprofit "has an interest, legal or otherwise," in what were housing authority properties.

The nonprofit is led by Anthony, and a tax filing for 2021 identified other current and former commissioners in leadership posts within the organization.





Metropolitan Housing Alliance Commissioner Louis Jackson reads through the minutes from last month’s meeting during a meeting of the alliance’s board of commissioners in Little Rock on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





