Bentonville West golfer Tatum Potts hit a hole-in-one on the 101-yard No. 6 during the Lady Wolverines' match Thursday against Bentonville at Shadow Valley Country Club.

PREP GOLF Girls Lady Wolverines prevail Elle Cozad shot a 35 across nine holes to help Bentonville West take a victory over Bentonville during Thursday's match...

