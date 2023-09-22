Sections
The Recruiting Guy

LR Central standout Boateng commits to Mizzou

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:26 p.m.
The Arkansas Hawks' Annor Boateng (24) is guarded by Tyler Johnson of the Memphis Hoopers at Little Rock Southwest High School during the Real Deal in the Rock tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Little Rock Central 4-star basketball prospect Annor Boateng has committed to Missouri.

Boateng, 6-5 and 205 pounds, narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn and Indiana in July.

He made an official visit to Arkansas on July 27-28.  Boateng also officially visited Missouri, Georgia Tech and LSU and has cancelled trips to Virginia Tech and Indiana. 

The 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Boateng averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.

On3.com rates Boateng a 4-star recruit, the No. 5 small forward and No. 17 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

The Tigers have two other 4-star prospects committed in the 2024 class as well as a 3-star pledge. On3.com rates the class No. 7 nationally. 

