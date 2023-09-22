LR man, 19, pleads guilty to gun count

A Pulaski County teenager pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to one count of transfer of a machine gun for which he faces a possible maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release.

Eric Jordan, 19, of Little Rock was indicted last January on two counts of transferring a machine gun and one count each of distribution of marijuana and cocaine. Jordan had been scheduled to go on trial Monday before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

According to Jordan’s plea agreement, read in court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, Jordan admitted to selling a “Glock switch” machine gun conversion device to a confidential informant on Nov. 8, 2022, and to selling a “ghost gun” fitted with a conversion device a month later, on Dec. 8, 2022.

According to the Giffords Law Center, a ghost gun is a firearm that cannot be traced because it has no serial number or record of manufacture and is most often sold in kit form to be assembled by the purchaser. The firearm in question, according to court documents, was a Polymer 80 model PF940V2 9mm pistol, which is sold in kit form by a number of online distributors.

Jordan pleaded guilty to Count 2 of the indictment, charging him with the sale of the converted pistol, in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining counts against him.

Eldridge said that on Nov. 8, 2022, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arranged for a controlled buy of a Glock switch from Jordan through a confidential informant who was provided with $400 in buy money to purchase the switch.

“Jordan had been advertising switches on social media,” Eldridge said. “The [confidential informant] reached out to Jordan via text about the purchase of a Glock switch.” Eldridge said originally, Jordan had said he had three switches to sell but later said he had only one, so a deal was reached for the one switch and the two arranged to meet at Walmart on Baseline Road to make the exchange.

“At approximately 5:01 p.m.,” Eldridge said, “the CI met with Jordan at Walmart. Jordan exited his vehicle and got into the passenger seat of the CI’s car. During the meeting Jordan can be heard on audio recording selling the switch for $400.” On Dec. 8, 2022, Eldridge said, the same confidential informant arranged for the purchase of the pistol as well as a half ounce each of cocaine and marijuana for $2,150 and drove to the same Walmart parking lot to make the exchange.

“At approximately 3:55 p.m.,” she said, “Jordan approached the CI’s car and entered the passenger seat. He was with an individual later identified as a juvenile. The juvenile did not enter the car but surveillance did observe him pull a firearm out of his pants and hand it to Jordan before Jordan shut the car door.” Four minutes later, Eldridge said, Jordan got out of the car, at which time he and the juvenile were seen walking across the Walmart parking lot toward the Orchards at Mabel-vale apartment complex.

“On the way,” she said, “Jordan and the juvenile posted an Instagram video of themselves flashing the ATF money from the exchange.” Eldridge said when the confidential informant handed over the pistol — which was equipped with an extended magazine — to agents, it was found to have no discernible serial number and to have been fitted wit