LR man gets 10 years in drug case

A Pulaski County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with distribution of fentanyl related to an incident in 2019 in which his girlfriend died in a Little Rock motel room after overdosing on fentanyl he had provided.

Jeffrey James Johnson, 40, of Little Rock was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on Feb. 3, 2021, on one count each of distribution of fentanyl and heroin. He pleaded guilty last March before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. to the fentanyl distribution count in exchange for the dismissal of the heroin distribution count.

According to a plea agreement, Jeffrey Johnson, 39, was at the Best Value Inn in Little Rock on Jan. 7, 2019, with Brandy Nicole Schmelter and he gave her a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. After she took the drugs, she fell to the floor unconscious and not breathing. Johnson gave her CPR until she began breathing again, at which time he placed her in the bed, then fell asleep himself. The next morning, the plea agreement said, Johnson discovered she was not breathing and had no heartbeat. She was pronounced dead later that day at a Little Rock hospital.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens asked Moody for an upward variance from Johnson’s recommended guideline sentencing range of 24 to 30 months in prison, asking instead for Moody to sentence Johnson to 15 years in prison, citing information that indicated Johnson had continued to sell fentanyl and heroin well after Schmelter’s death.

Johnson’s attorney, Ryan Allen of North Little Rock, objected, saying Johnson had taken full responsibility and he questioned the accuracy of the new information.

“There are some facts in the sentencing memo that aren’t true, that didn’t happen the way they said,” Allen said. “The government can’t just add facts that weren’t a part of the plea statement.” “A lot of this is justification for why they didn’t charge this crime in a different manner,” Moody said. “I don’t know that you necessarily have to dispute those facts because that’s why he was charged differently. Now, whether or not he was in the hotel room with her and whether he supplied the fentanyl to her, I didn’t know he was denying that. If he says none of that happened the way he said it happened then you can say as much.” “The part we don’t agree with,” Allen said, “it says there is proof that our client was still selling, or there’s going to be testimony that he was still selling fentanyl after the death. … My client was locked up like a week after, he was in jail pretty much the whole time.” That was disputed by a witness, Hannah Odom, who testified that Johnson, released from jail a week after Schmelter’s death, had continued to sell drugs for nearly a year.

Odom testified that she met Johnson and Schmelter — who she knew as “Nicki” — in November 2018, about two months before Schmelter died, through a mutual friend, “to get drugs.” Odom, who said she has been off of drugs for nearly two years, said when she met Johnson she was using methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. She said after she met Johnson, he became her main supplier for drugs and that the night Schmelter died, Johnson called her and asked her to come to him.

“I was getting drugs from him weekly, if not daily, from that point forward,” Odom said, “for about 10 or 11 months.” Allen said Johnson was a longtime drug addict and was remorseful over Schmelter’s death. He said allegations that he had gone to sleep after Schmelter overdosed and slept through the night were untrue.

“He sat up with her and was trying to help her survive,” he said.

“By taking her to the hospital or doing what?” Moody asked.

“They ended up taking her to the hospital,” Allen said. “He and another person. They were together, all three of them.” “When did they get around to doing this?” Moody asked.

“Let me just say that he obviously didn’t mean for her to die,” Allen said. “They were doing drugs together. They were both drug addicts. Ms. Schmelter asked if there would be fentanyl, she asked for fentanyl and she was provided fentanyl.” “By him?” Moody asked.

“Yes sir,” Allen said, adding that there was no proof that fentanyl had actually been the cause of Schmelter’s death due to the presence of other drugs in her system.

Johnson, facing down a courtroom gallery filled with Schmelter’s friends and family, apologized, saying he would, “carry the burden of not keeping her safe for the rest of my life.” He said that he and Schmelter were addicted to drugs and co-dependent on each other.

“We enabled each other’s drug addictions,” he said.

“If Mr. Johnson does not go to prison, more people are going to die, and if he doesn’t go for a long time more people are going to die,” Givens argued. “That’s not to be too blunt on it. That is the honest truth.” Givens said Johnson had admitted to having been present at numerous overdoses.

“He knew this was happening and he kept on selling drugs,” Givens said. “I am certain that Nicki is not the only person to die from drugs that Jeff Johnson provided.” Just as important as deterring Johnson from selling drugs, Givens said, was the need for a harsh sentence to deter others as well.

“Fentanyl is our largest epidemic right now,” he said. “People who sell fentanyl must know, if you sell fentanyl, eventually you’re going to kill somebody so the message needs to be sent, if you sell fentanyl and somebody dies, you’re going to go to prison for a long time.”