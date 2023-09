An array of solar cells is installed on the roof of a building in Decatur, Ga., in this Sept. 26, 2013 file photo. The cells capture solar energy and convert it into direct-current electrical energy. (AP/David Tulis)

The Little Rock School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a plan to add solar energy to the mix of the district's utility resources... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: LRSD gets OK for solar project

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content